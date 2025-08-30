Balance Changes
- New Love Machine waves to reach for once per account reward
1 players - Wave 17
2 players - Wave 20
3 players - Wave 23
4 players - Wave 26
5 and 6 players - Wave 29
- Fixed Love Machine Magicite being sellable
- Changed Mushroom Spear projectile damage type to poison
- Buffed Mushroom Spear ranged damage by 10%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some issues with the Skeletal Brawler skin having out of sync animations
- Fixed Definitely A Berry event item
- Fixed EV 1.85 animation set, which caused some sounds to be missing and right click to not work
For Etheria!
Changed files in this update