 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19793627 Edited 30 August 2025 – 01:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • New Love Machine waves to reach for once per account reward
    1 players - Wave 17
    2 players - Wave 20
    3 players - Wave 23
    4 players - Wave 26
    5 and 6 players - Wave 29
  • Fixed Love Machine Magicite being sellable
  • Changed Mushroom Spear projectile damage type to poison
  • Buffed Mushroom Spear ranged damage by 10%


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some issues with the Skeletal Brawler skin having out of sync animations
  • Fixed Definitely A Berry event item
  • Fixed EV 1.85 animation set, which caused some sounds to be missing and right click to not work


For Etheria!

Changed files in this update

Windows Dungeon Defenders Depot Depot 65801
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204381 Dungeon Defenders Eternia Shards Part 1 Depot 204381
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204382 EterniaShards2 Depot 204382
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204383 EterniaShards3 Depot 204383
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 204384 EterniaShards4 Depot 204384
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link