-Added Grapple Hook: a projectile found in shops. Its length will slowly shrink, and it can snap under too much force. Increasing mass will increase the snap threshold.

-Added Ghost Matter modifier

-Added Projectile Eater modifier

-Made it so shop sprites will be destroyed if the atmosphere burns away

-Increased the heat resistance of many bosses

-Buffed the final boss a bit

-Made the zoomed-out direction indicator a bit more visible

-Fixed a few issues with Explosion, such as its radius growing too large.

-Changed explosion damage a bit: now it does a separate extra damage that scales with explosion radius

-Made it so Weightless is actually unstackable

-Fixed the bug where progress would be halted if the Mother Nature planet got destroyed before spawn

-Fixed the bug where large bosses could be split into multiple entities due to Roche limit