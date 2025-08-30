-Added Grapple Hook: a projectile found in shops. Its length will slowly shrink, and it can snap under too much force. Increasing mass will increase the snap threshold.
-Added Ghost Matter modifier
-Added Projectile Eater modifier
-Made it so shop sprites will be destroyed if the atmosphere burns away
-Increased the heat resistance of many bosses
-Buffed the final boss a bit
-Made the zoomed-out direction indicator a bit more visible
-Fixed a few issues with Explosion, such as its radius growing too large.
-Changed explosion damage a bit: now it does a separate extra damage that scales with explosion radius
-Made it so Weightless is actually unstackable
-Fixed the bug where progress would be halted if the Mother Nature planet got destroyed before spawn
-Fixed the bug where large bosses could be split into multiple entities due to Roche limit
Update 1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
