30 August 2025 Build 19793556 Edited 30 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.3.1.3

Tutorial has now been adjusted to the new UI and is once again enabled.

New Features:

  • Toggle between official deck or your deck selection for pve/pvp constructed deck selection.

Improvements:

  • Tutorial match adjustments to the new Match UI.

  • Draftmode adjusted to 9 cards per round.

  • Missing hover effects / tooltips in the main menu topbar added.

  • Deckbuilder style updates.

  • Public and draft decks browsers redesigned to match main deck builder better.

  • New profiles no longer start with all the official decks added but instead have these as selectable options in deck selection and start with a blank new deck.

  • Buttons on loading screen adjusted to match stylings.

Bug Fixes:

  • Cardback selection images not setting on start.

