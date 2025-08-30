Version 0.3.1.3
Tutorial has now been adjusted to the new UI and is once again enabled.
New Features:
Toggle between official deck or your deck selection for pve/pvp constructed deck selection.
Improvements:
Tutorial match adjustments to the new Match UI.
Draftmode adjusted to 9 cards per round.
Missing hover effects / tooltips in the main menu topbar added.
Deckbuilder style updates.
Public and draft decks browsers redesigned to match main deck builder better.
New profiles no longer start with all the official decks added but instead have these as selectable options in deck selection and start with a blank new deck.
Buttons on loading screen adjusted to match stylings.
Bug Fixes:
Cardback selection images not setting on start.
Changed files in this update