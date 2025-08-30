Hello hello!

We're pleased to present a brand new free feature update!

The Gradient Puzzle Maker

This new free update provides an awesome set of tools that allows you to create as many gradient puzzles as you like, with any colors you can think of, and is of course fully compatible with multiplayer.

Infinite Detail

Because of how the gradients are created it means that they will have infinite detail. This means that no matter what size puzzle you create, the color transitions will be smoooth.

These screenshots show off an example of an 8,000 piece puzzle. Even with a super large puzzle like this there are no artifacts or imperfections that normal static images could have due to resolution or image quality etc.

Getting Started

To get started just go to Select New Puzzle, then look for the new Gradient Maker button in the list:

Options Options Options

There's multiple options for creating gradients, Grid and Stripes, each with their own unique settings that allows for lots of experimentation.

Grid type Gradients Edit colors for 8 points that blend around this gradient type. Each point can be toggled on or off to offer even more possibilities.

Stripe type Gradients Add as many stripes as you want with up to 16 colors per stripe. Add multiple colors to blend between, or try non-blended single colors for an extra challenge You can use Stripe Blend to create unique gradients between Stripes, or set to 0 for hard edges

Adjustable Aspect Ratio

Make your puzzles as wide or tall as you'd like!

Presets

Once you've created your perfected gradients, you can save them as a preset. We've also of course included a wide range of default presets so that you can get right to puzzling. These can also be edited to easily adjust colors and settings to your liking.





Full Patch Notes:

Added New Gradient Puzzle Maker

Fixed issue where preview image remained locked after starting a new puzzle

Fixed issue where preview image button showed when selecting to not show preview image

Fixed issues with chair collision that could causes pieces to disappear

Updated main chair collision to be much more accurate

When rotation is off and puzzle is taller than table but will fit sideways, game now changes the fixed rotation to make sure it fits on the table

Fixed crash when attempting to grab connected pieces in Pickup Single Piece mode and then switching back to Normal grab mode

Fixed issue where puzzle timer would show when no puzzle was loaded

Fixed issue where timer did not show the first time you loaded a puzzle

Fixed issue clicking on another color while color picker is open in edit cursor trails menu

Fixed issue where settings menu was cut off on certain resolutions



We hope you all enjoy!





This is just the beginning, as we plan to add more options to this down the line. Next though we'll be focused on going through our list of user suggestions and bug fixes. After that the next big update planned; Having multiple puzzles loaded in the room at the same time!

If you've enjoyed these free updates consider supporting us by purchasing a DLC or donating to our Patreon. Every dollar gives us more time to work on awesome games and updates to Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams!



We've are also starting work on a new game! It's really early stages so cannot say much, but can say it will be a game focused on exploration across the sea and islands inspired by games like Sea of Thieves and Minecraft.