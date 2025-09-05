📝 Patch Notes – Version 2.1

🌟 Major Additions

Ipa Model Rework – New model, and animations for a refreshed player experience.

New Shiny Hunt Room – Added for collectors and completionists.

Energy Collection Rework – New SFX and VFX for better clarity and immersion; energy can now be collected directly in astral form.

Skip Options – Added Skip Icon and the ability to skip certain scenes (including intro).

UI Overhaul – New energy UI and improved overall interface.

NPC Guidance – Important NPCs now display an exclamation icon.

Shiny Room Shortcut – Available after meeting Arena.

🎮 Gameplay Improvements

Player movement adjustments: Jump animation improved. Ipa’s speed balanced, with a boost after acquiring energy . Run animation speed tuned for smoother flow.

Input fixes: Joystick navigation corrected in menus. Smooth switching between joystick and mouse/keyboard.

Cinematics & Story: Cutscenes polished for better pacing. Dialogues rewritten for stronger narrative impact.



🐾 Hums Behavior

Hums now spawn in more organic ways .

Slower rotation for finer control.

Reduced detection range for hostile Hums.

Hums now pause to rest periodically.

🛠 Fixes

Fixed achievement tracking for Shiny Hunt and Kou in the castle .

Fixed rare issue where dialogues could get stuck.

Moswig’s moustache now moves when he talks.

Fixed physics glitches in some objects.

Fixed UI inconsistencies – volume slider now uses a logarithmic scale.

Restored missing dialogues in the Desert level (Fish Card & VHS Card).

Improved tutorial hints and early puzzles for smoother progression.

⚡ Optimization

Significant performance improvements in heavy levels.

Adjusted AO and vegetation for better rendering and stability.

This update makes Torii more immersive, fluid, and polished than ever.

Thank you so much for playing and for all your feedback 🧡



As many of you know, I’ve been working on this project for a long time, and whenever life gives me the chance, I try to improve it and polish it a little more. I read absolutely all the reviews across different platforms, and I deeply appreciate your support.

🙏 If you’re enjoying the game, it would mean the world to me if you could leave a review on Steam. It really helps Torii reach more players!

Moswig.