Features:
New ships can be constructed and existing ships can be disassembled using Shipyard Core modules.
Added a large thruster module.
Added a ship container module. Each container added to the ship increases ship inventory max stack size by 50%.
Ships and stations can now be renamed. Ships are renamed at the pilot seat, and stations are renamed at docks.
All asteroids can now be destroyed, not just the mineable ones.
Added window block and glass item, unlocked as part of Silica Refining.
Added a 1x1 Station Corner module and removed the 2x2 Corner pending a rework.
Ships can now be repaired from the pilot seat using Repair Packs, which can be crafted in the Assembler.
Interior lights are now culled by distance, which should improve performance in large stations and ships.
Added a new soundtrack.
Added a link to the feedback survey to the pause menu.
Balance:
Solar Panels now require Reinforced Glass to craft.
Magnetic coils now take 2s to craft instead of 1s.
Hull plates now take 4s to craft instead of 5s.
Servomotors now take 3s to craft instead of 1s.
Relic Crescent health increased to 30 from 20.
Relic Crescent now flies away faster after a strafing run.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a crash when trying to rotate a conveyor belt and not looking at the factory floor.
Using the ship boosters (SPACE) will now throttle up the engines to full.
Fixed the disassembly highlight not being cleared on the Enrichment Chamber.
Fixed power consumption and production values not matching descriptions.
Added details for drone range on the Mining Drone Bay.
In-game UI windows cannot be opened when in map or designer.
Blueprint designer shows a warning overlay when a placement preview is overlapping and doesn’t allow you to place it.
Fixed dock outputs left and right being swapped.
Fixed the piloting dashboard not showing any values after modifying the ship.
Fixed the thruster exhaust effect not spawning properly after modifying the ship.
Stations and ships now show their name when hovered over in the map.
Eyedropper (MMB) in the Designer now matches the rotation of the target block.
Fixed the HUD markers begin misaligned when in Windowed mode.
Fixed a bug where emoting while piloting would get the camera stuck in 3rd-person.
Fixed the 2x2 Station colliders.
Known Issues:
Desyncing in multiplayer with 3+ players.
Changed files in this update