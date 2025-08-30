 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19793320 Edited 30 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • New ships can be constructed and existing ships can be disassembled using Shipyard Core modules.

  • Added a large thruster module.

  • Added a ship container module. Each container added to the ship increases ship inventory max stack size by 50%.

  • Ships and stations can now be renamed. Ships are renamed at the pilot seat, and stations are renamed at docks.

  • All asteroids can now be destroyed, not just the mineable ones.

  • Added window block and glass item, unlocked as part of Silica Refining.

  • Added a 1x1 Station Corner module and removed the 2x2 Corner pending a rework.

  • Ships can now be repaired from the pilot seat using Repair Packs, which can be crafted in the Assembler.

  • Interior lights are now culled by distance, which should improve performance in large stations and ships.

  • Added a new soundtrack.

  • Added a link to the feedback survey to the pause menu.

Balance:

  • Solar Panels now require Reinforced Glass to craft.

  • Magnetic coils now take 2s to craft instead of 1s.

  • Hull plates now take 4s to craft instead of 5s.

  • Servomotors now take 3s to craft instead of 1s.

  • Relic Crescent health increased to 30 from 20.

  • Relic Crescent now flies away faster after a strafing run.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash when trying to rotate a conveyor belt and not looking at the factory floor.

  • Using the ship boosters (SPACE) will now throttle up the engines to full.

  • Fixed the disassembly highlight not being cleared on the Enrichment Chamber.

  • Fixed power consumption and production values not matching descriptions.

  • Added details for drone range on the Mining Drone Bay.

  • In-game UI windows cannot be opened when in map or designer.

  • Blueprint designer shows a warning overlay when a placement preview is overlapping and doesn’t allow you to place it.

  • Fixed dock outputs left and right being swapped.

  • Fixed the piloting dashboard not showing any values after modifying the ship.

  • Fixed the thruster exhaust effect not spawning properly after modifying the ship.

  • Stations and ships now show their name when hovered over in the map.

  • Eyedropper (MMB) in the Designer now matches the rotation of the target block.

  • Fixed the HUD markers begin misaligned when in Windowed mode.

  • Fixed a bug where emoting while piloting would get the camera stuck in 3rd-person.

  • Fixed the 2x2 Station colliders.

Known Issues:

  • Desyncing in multiplayer with 3+ players.

