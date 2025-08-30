Features:

New ships can be constructed and existing ships can be disassembled using Shipyard Core modules.

Added a large thruster module.

Added a ship container module. Each container added to the ship increases ship inventory max stack size by 50%.

Ships and stations can now be renamed. Ships are renamed at the pilot seat, and stations are renamed at docks.

All asteroids can now be destroyed, not just the mineable ones.

Added window block and glass item, unlocked as part of Silica Refining.

Added a 1x1 Station Corner module and removed the 2x2 Corner pending a rework.

Ships can now be repaired from the pilot seat using Repair Packs, which can be crafted in the Assembler.

Interior lights are now culled by distance, which should improve performance in large stations and ships.

Added a new soundtrack.