30 August 2025 Build 19793250 Edited 30 August 2025 – 00:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some bugs that slipped through, and a few tweaks to the game's difficulty :

GENERAL :

  • Low quality settings : fixed an issue where the car in the intro and outro were not rendered.

DUMP LEVEL :

  • Fixed colliders that allowed for the player to skip large parts of the level

  • Fixed an issue that could make some monsters fly in the air

TRIBAL LEVEL :

  • Increased difficulty a little bit : more monsters, they are faster.

ROAD LEVEL :

  • the early part is now easier

  • Fixed some colliders that would block the player or enemies


If you find anything else, please post in the Community Hub.

