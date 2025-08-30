Some bugs that slipped through, and a few tweaks to the game's difficulty :

GENERAL :

Low quality settings : fixed an issue where the car in the intro and outro were not rendered.

DUMP LEVEL :

Fixed colliders that allowed for the player to skip large parts of the level

Fixed an issue that could make some monsters fly in the air

TRIBAL LEVEL :

Increased difficulty a little bit : more monsters, they are faster.

ROAD LEVEL :

the early part is now easier

Fixed some colliders that would block the player or enemies



If you find anything else, please post in the Community Hub.