Some bugs that slipped through, and a few tweaks to the game's difficulty :
GENERAL :
Low quality settings : fixed an issue where the car in the intro and outro were not rendered.
DUMP LEVEL :
Fixed colliders that allowed for the player to skip large parts of the level
Fixed an issue that could make some monsters fly in the air
TRIBAL LEVEL :
Increased difficulty a little bit : more monsters, they are faster.
ROAD LEVEL :
the early part is now easier
Fixed some colliders that would block the player or enemies
If you find anything else, please post in the Community Hub.
