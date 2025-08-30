- variation-attributes are now synchronized between variation-browser and main-editor, i. e. you can now see how variation-parameters affect the currently selected fractal in the editor
- less automatic resizes in the triangle view, which caused too much distortion
- the 8 most recent flames are now remembered and you can load them from within the "new flame"-menu
- use native file dialogs (with thumbnails) when choosing an image, e.g. a background-image
- perform a background-preview-render (i.e. not immediately refreshing) of the fractal in higher quality, after releasing the mouse after moving a slider or triangle
- fixed the old blur-problem in "hypertile*"-variations
Complete changelog:
VERSION 0.117.1292 (29.08.2025):
- main-editor: perform a background-preview-render (i.e. not immediately refreshing)
of the fractal in higher quality, after releasing the mouse after
moving a slider or triangle
- fixed a bug in the "rings2"-variation (SWAN-137)
- variation-browser: automatically switch to the currently edited variation
when opening the window and display also the parameters values from the flame
- variation-browser: automatically apply changed parameter values to the flame
in the editor and refresh the main preview (SWAN-102)
- increased the default stabilization iteration count and added a setting in
the application settings for it
- triangle-editor: avoid unnessary auto view resizes
- "bubbles 3d"-random-flame-generator: makes explicit use of the new "flame_bulb"-variation
in some cases
- main-editor: "new_flame"-menu: display the latest 8 saved flame files as "recent flames"
- main-editor: added categories to the "new_flame"-menu
- mutagen-window: new listbox to select the layer to apply mutations (SWAN-45, SWAN-96)
- fixed a bug in the "julian3Dx"-variation (SWAN-138)
- fixed a bug in the variations "hypertile1", "hypertile2", "hypertile3D1", "hypertile3D2"
and "hypertile3D2b" (SWAN-57)
- "image_rect"- and "ai img2img"-variation: fixed a bug in the balancing algorithm
- fixed a bug for the xform-coloring-type TARGET
- rendering of flames with background-image: fixed a bug in the balancing of the texture
- new "prepost_blob"-variation, created by Rick Sidwell.
- new "rings3"-variation, created by Rick Sidwell.
- main-editor: thumbnail-display: retain aspect ratio of original image when displaying a
scaled down thumbnail
- mandelbox2D: renamed the parameters so that they math the ones of
JWildfire, also added the coloring modes
- added throttling of the editor-refresh-events from within the variation-browser
- added a new option "use native file dialogs" to the application-settings. If this
option is enabled (default: true), the application uses native file-dialogs at
certain places instead of the Godot-file-dialog. Please note, that this does not
apply to the different built-oin libraries (e.g. flame-library or
gradient-library) (SWAN-141)
- added new "pyramid3d"-variation
- added new "dc_perlin"-variation
- main-editor: exchanged the position of the render- and the random-batch-button
