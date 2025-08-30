This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Wordy Friends! I've made an update to the Beta branch: the content for the 1.2 update is there and ready to test! Be aware that this is beta content and therefore could have bugs or other instabilities. But if you want a peek and want to help test, that's where to go!

If you don't know how to enable beta content, it's easy:

Right click the Wordy Rain game in your Library

Go to "Properties..." and then "Betas"

Change the dropdown in the upper right to be the Beta Testing branch

Restart Steam and the game should update right away with the new content

If you get an error right away it might be that Steam still needs to get the content.

What's New? Summer stuff, that's what!

New background scene: there's a new background scene called the Lake House with some new effects!

New feature: the Wordy Drop! Check out the new Wordy Drop feature in the main menu: ten secret words on a theme. Find all 10 words to earn the Steam Achievement for that event! These will change once in a while, so get that achievement while you can!

New powerup and some powerup changes: The swap mechanic now works a bit more like people expect it to, and it's just one swap now, not two separate directions. And now there's a new powerup in the third slot: shuffle the whole board. Earn that one every time you level up.

Remember, this is beta content -- it's up for bug finding and testing, so please send any bug reports to shadowdogdev@gmail.com !