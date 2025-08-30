Added the option to switch between Vulkan, Directx12, and OpenGL rendering pipelines



Renamed "Mouse" section of the settings menu to "Aiming" to make it mouse/gamepad agnostic



Fixed bug where bosses wouldn't attack the player immediately on noticing them



Fixed bug where it was hard for cult melee enemies to hit the player



Fixed damage numbers not appearing. I broke that in a previous update without noticing...



Added additional invisible walls to make it harder to break the maps



A rapidly diminishing slowdown has been added to player movement after shooting. This helps differentiate weapon feel and makes shooting more impactful overall. To balance this effect, the base movement speed of some weapons has been increased



Reloading from empty with certain weapons now takes longer initially but loads twice as much ammo. This change prevents the awkward scenario where players with high-capacity weapons run out of ammo and are forced into a frustrating loop of firing a single shot, reloading a single round, and repeating



Buffed Hellfire Shotgun slightly



Fixed bug where ADS while out of ammo on a gamepad would rapidly switch between aimed and not aiming states



Added the ability to swap between weapons with the D-pad on gamepads



Made gamepads affected by sensitivity setting. It's about time



This update adds the option to switch to a different rendering mode for players who encounter issues with the default Vulkan renderer. It also includes a range of bug fixes and general improvements made along the way.