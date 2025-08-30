Greetings, adventurers!

Your Dungeon Master here!



First of all, thank you so much for all the feedback you’ve shared. Don’t be shy about leaving negative, positive, or informative reviews, every piece of feedback is welcome and helps me improve the game together.



I’d like to answer a few of the questions I’ve received:



Q. My combat girls left the party! Where did they go?!

A. Any party members who leave the party can be found at the MC’s house at night. They’ll be there to help you grow stronger with the best training!



Q. There are so many monster caves for grinding. Some enemies are really strong, and others are pretty weak. Why is that?!

A. These caves aren’t required for the main story, explore them only if you want to grow stronger or hunt for treasure. The monsters’ strength varies by area, there’s no fixed “standard” for their power. If a cave feels too tough, return later when you’re stronger.



Q. But monsters level up with me! What’s the point of grinding?!

A. Monsters do scale with your level, but they don’t gain the full benefits of leveling up. Their stats only increase by 50% per level, while the player and companions gain the full 100%. In other words, if you keep leveling, monsters will never truly catch up.



Q. B-But the fights are still hard! I keep losing, this sucks!

A. This might be a good time to upgrade your gear. And if it still feels overwhelming, remember, you can always adjust the difficulty in the Options menu.



Q. Do I really have to mine and chop wood for every single village upgrade?! I’m kinda lazy, I don’t like that. Give me the easy way!

A. After the first village upgrade, Sherry will join the village. She’s a material trader. Instead of gathering resources yourself, you’ll be able to buy them from her, or sell any extras you have for some spare coins.



I hope this Q&A clears things up!

Now, let’s take a look at what’s new in this update:



New caves;

New treasures;

New character, Amaranth;

New H-scene;

New magic weapon;

Reduced number of monsters per map;

Monsters no longer move during cutscenes;

Fixed typos;

Other minor improvements.



Keep exploring Vesperia! Updates will continue as long as there are things we can improve within our capacity.



Have fun~~