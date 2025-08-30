Bugs & Crashes:
- Fixed a bug that caused Teffra Anomaly progress to not show up at times
- Fixed a bug that caused Ambush Predator to not count towards the critical chance modifier total for Hunter's Path
- Fixed a bug where the Deus Ex power would activate while donating health at a random encounter vending machine
- Fixed a bug where powers could sometimes spawn out of the level
- Fixed a bug that prevented multiple players from unlocking the same weapon at the same time while playing local multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where Glorabelle wouldn't speak to you while out on a Hunt
- Fixed a crash when trying to equip an invalid loadout
- Fixed a crash when interacting with health vending machines while wearing Funguile Sailor Slacks
- Fixed a crash when opening a flying treasure chest
- Fixed a crash when launching the game with online features disabled
- Fixed other various crashes
Changed files in this update