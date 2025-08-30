FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
- Fixed the ambient occlusion option in the graphics settings menu, which can now only be configured when dynamic lighting is disabled.
- Fixed the resolution issue in the graphics settings, which previously had no effect.
- Removed police job objective markers that were confusing players.
- Fixed a bug that allowed taking hostages or frisking suspects even when they were dead.
- Fixed lag caused by gunfights and shootouts.
- Fixed a softlock when stealing cars.
- Fixed a softlock when opening the house purchase menu after some interactions on the map.
- Fixed a softlock caused by the weapon selection overlapping with the pause menu.
Changed files in this update