30 August 2025 Build 19793051 Edited 30 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We are closely following all videos and feedback from the community about the recent update. Based on these contributions, we have implemented the following fixes and improvements in the latest update:

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
  • Fixed the ambient occlusion option in the graphics settings menu, which can now only be configured when dynamic lighting is disabled.
  • Fixed the resolution issue in the graphics settings, which previously had no effect.
  • Removed police job objective markers that were confusing players.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed taking hostages or frisking suspects even when they were dead.
  • Fixed lag caused by gunfights and shootouts.
  • Fixed a softlock when stealing cars.
  • Fixed a softlock when opening the house purchase menu after some interactions on the map.
  • Fixed a softlock caused by the weapon selection overlapping with the pause menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 171 Content Depot 1269371
