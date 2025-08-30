Fixed the ambient occlusion option in the graphics settings menu, which can now only be configured when dynamic lighting is disabled.



Fixed the resolution issue in the graphics settings, which previously had no effect.



Removed police job objective markers that were confusing players.



Fixed a bug that allowed taking hostages or frisking suspects even when they were dead.



Fixed lag caused by gunfights and shootouts.



Fixed a softlock when stealing cars.



Fixed a softlock when opening the house purchase menu after some interactions on the map.



Fixed a softlock caused by the weapon selection overlapping with the pause menu.



We are closely following all videos and feedback from the community about the recent update. Based on these contributions, we have implemented the following fixes and improvements in the latest update: