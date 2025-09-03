The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.
Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.
SteamVR:
- Fix a crash that could occur when the AMD GPU driver was installed but no AMD GPU was present.
- Fixed compatibility mode bindings showing as custom bindings when they are remapped default bindings.
- Automatically prefer installing the Oasis Driver for Windows Mixed Reality when running on a Windows version too new to support the Windows driver.
- Roomview is independently enabled for VR vs non-VR gameplay.
- Minor UX improvements to improve consistency with Steam (window reflectivity, colors, etc).
- Added setting (general -> advanced) to disable IPD HUD.
- Reduced memory usage for user interface textures (improved performance).
SteamVR Home:
- Fixed crash when hosting or joining rooms.
Linux:
- Fix rare crash when attempting to load render models.
- Fix various URI links not working in menus (e.g. opening web console, setting OpenXR runtime).
- Fix settings crash when navigating to “Developer” in SteamVR Settings.
Steam Link:
- Fix excess CPU usage that could occur when the performance graph was never visible during a session.
- New frame pacing: Improves “popping,” judder, and other smoothness / latency issues for controllers or other animated content. Note this change does affect timing for VR applications on the host PC; please report any new gameplay issues.
OpenXR:
- Support XR_KHR_locate_spaces.
- Fixed a bug where apps that didn’t submit projection layers would see a 100ms wait on alternating frames with some drivers.
- When a requested time querying xrLocateSpace is outside of reasonable bounds, return XR_SUCCESS with an empty pose, instead of returning XR_ERROR_TIME_INVALID.
- Support XR_META_recommended_layer_resolution.
Developer:
- UX architecture improvements to improve consistency with Steam, including library versions and error handling.
- Improved UX for 'mirrored device debug rendering'.
