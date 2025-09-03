 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19792974 Edited 3 September 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.

SteamVR:
  • Fix a crash that could occur when the AMD GPU driver was installed but no AMD GPU was present.
  • Fixed compatibility mode bindings showing as custom bindings when they are remapped default bindings.
  • Automatically prefer installing the Oasis Driver for Windows Mixed Reality when running on a Windows version too new to support the Windows driver.
  • Roomview is independently enabled for VR vs non-VR gameplay.
  • Minor UX improvements to improve consistency with Steam (window reflectivity, colors, etc).
  • Added setting (general -> advanced) to disable IPD HUD.
  • Reduced memory usage for user interface textures (improved performance).

SteamVR Home:
  • Fixed crash when hosting or joining rooms.

Linux:
  • Fix rare crash when attempting to load render models.
  • Fix various URI links not working in menus (e.g. opening web console, setting OpenXR runtime).
  • Fix settings crash when navigating to “Developer” in SteamVR Settings.

Steam Link:
  • Fix excess CPU usage that could occur when the performance graph was never visible during a session.
  • New frame pacing: Improves “popping,” judder, and other smoothness / latency issues for controllers or other animated content. Note this change does affect timing for VR applications on the host PC; please report any new gameplay issues.

OpenXR:
  • Support XR_KHR_locate_spaces.
  • Fixed a bug where apps that didn’t submit projection layers would see a 100ms wait on alternating frames with some drivers.
  • When a requested time querying xrLocateSpace is outside of reasonable bounds, return XR_SUCCESS with an empty pose, instead of returning XR_ERROR_TIME_INVALID.
  • Support XR_META_recommended_layer_resolution.

Developer:
  • UX architecture improvements to improve consistency with Steam, including library versions and error handling.
  • Improved UX for 'mirrored device debug rendering'.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19792974
Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
SteamVR Environments Content Depot 250830
Windows 64-bit SteamVR Environments Windows Depot 250831
Linux 64-bit SteamVR Environments Linux Depot 250832
Windows 64-bit SteamVR Environments Tools Depot 250833
DLC 3375720 Depot 250834
