• Extract: Interact timer tweaked.
• Looting: Pickups & drops are now interactable (auto-pickup on overlap removed).
• Zombies: Harder, excessively more of them, and faster attacks (1s cooldown).
- Walkers: 20–30
- Regular: 30–45
- Runners: 80–100
• Flashlight: If you’ve got a flashlight equipped, you can toggle your shoulder light with L (no need to hold the flashlight).
• Beds: Now skip the night to morning, not just heal you.
• Future Content: Placeholders for crafting, farming, drug manufacturing, and BTC production have been added to properties. These additions will roll out over the next month during Phase 2.
Patch Notes 8/29
