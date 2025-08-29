• Extract: Interact timer tweaked.



• Looting: Pickups & drops are now interactable (auto-pickup on overlap removed).



• Zombies: Harder, excessively more of them, and faster attacks (1s cooldown).

- Walkers: 20–30

- Regular: 30–45

- Runners: 80–100



• Flashlight: If you’ve got a flashlight equipped, you can toggle your shoulder light with L (no need to hold the flashlight).



• Beds: Now skip the night to morning, not just heal you.



• Future Content: Placeholders for crafting, farming, drug manufacturing, and BTC production have been added to properties. These additions will roll out over the next month during Phase 2.