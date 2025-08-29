 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19792954 Edited 29 August 2025 – 23:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Extract: Interact timer tweaked.

• Looting: Pickups & drops are now interactable (auto-pickup on overlap removed).

• Zombies: Harder, excessively more of them, and faster attacks (1s cooldown).
 - Walkers: 20–30
 - Regular: 30–45
 - Runners: 80–100

• Flashlight: If you’ve got a flashlight equipped, you can toggle your shoulder light with L (no need to hold the flashlight).

• Beds: Now skip the night to morning, not just heal you.

• Future Content: Placeholders for crafting, farming, drug manufacturing, and BTC production have been added to properties. These additions will roll out over the next month during Phase 2.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3931751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link