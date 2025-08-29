- Minor tweaks to main menu to make starting up more intuitive.
- Added Scripting Guide link to main menu for curious coders.
- Deferred asking for microphone and camera use for when it is actually needed.
Update 0.36.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.36.3 includes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3568811
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3568812
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update