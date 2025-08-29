 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792918 Edited 29 August 2025 – 23:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.36.3 includes:
  • Minor tweaks to main menu to make starting up more intuitive.
  • Added Scripting Guide link to main menu for curious coders.
  • Deferred asking for microphone and camera use for when it is actually needed.

