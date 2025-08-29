This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
As this patch has edited a lot of maps, you will likely experience a crash if you try to load a tactical combat save from 6.2.0. To avoid this, please load your last strategy save instead!
Changes:
Added research artwork for the Operation Endgame project.
Servitors have been nerfed a bit:
They can no longer reaction fire.
Their weapon is reduced from 30 Suppression to 20 Suppression.
Their weapon now has 20 range and gains +1.5% hit chance for each tile closer than 20 range. Previously, the weapon had 15 range but gained +12% hit chance for each tile closer than 6 tiles (which could give them a 100% hit chance on a 10-round burst at short range).
Cyberdrones now do +5 Damage per shot, and Heavy Cyberdrones do +10 Damage per shot.
Reaper melee attack now has doubled chance of inflicting Bleeding Wounds, and Reaper Alpha melee damage increased to 80 (from 60).
Cleaner Base mission now causes +1 Panic in each region per week until it is completed, and the -30 Doomsday effect has been removed (as it is no longer in Phase 1 so is irrelevant).
Second Terror Site is now a little harder (as it occurs later than it did in Milestone 5).
Small Alien Base missions now have one fewer unit in the upper level of the command room, and two or three extra (mostly weak) units in the lower level of the command room.
Starting Angel Interceptor now has a functioning Armour item (previously you had to unequip it and then equip it for it to work correctly).
Phantom now starts with an Armour equipped, rather than a Fuel Tank.
Bugfixes:
Fixed the annoying bug that was making the game "laggy" and refuse to accept click / button input for a second or so after a unit finished moving.
Fixed a crash that could occur if you tried to put a captured unit in the primary / secondary inventory slot of one of your soldiers.
Fixed another AI hang.
Fixed the Extract VIP mission incorrectly ending early if your soldiers are inside the dropship but the VIP is not.
Fixed the mission debrief screen reporting soldiers as "Airborne" rather than KIA / MIA.
Fixed being unable to re-route an airborne squadron to a new target due to it being "out of range" even if it actually was not.
Fixed a number of issues with the German localisation that was causing the text "Ballistic LMG" to appear in all sorts of places.
Another attempt at fixing the AI behaviour of civilians so they don't go running inside UFOs.
Fixed the basic Cyberdrone firing green rather than blue projectiles.
Fixed the Secton glowing Psionic Triangulation eyes causing a visual artifact when highlighted by the shot path.
Fixed a number of visual issues in various maps.
Changed depots in experimental branch