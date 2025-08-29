This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

As this patch has edited a lot of maps, you will likely experience a crash if you try to load a tactical combat save from 6.2.0. To avoid this, please load your last strategy save instead!

Changes:

Added research artwork for the Operation Endgame project.

Servitors have been nerfed a bit: They can no longer reaction fire. Their weapon is reduced from 30 Suppression to 20 Suppression. Their weapon now has 20 range and gains +1.5% hit chance for each tile closer than 20 range. Previously, the weapon had 15 range but gained +12% hit chance for each tile closer than 6 tiles (which could give them a 100% hit chance on a 10-round burst at short range).

Cyberdrones now do +5 Damage per shot, and Heavy Cyberdrones do +10 Damage per shot.

Reaper melee attack now has doubled chance of inflicting Bleeding Wounds, and Reaper Alpha melee damage increased to 80 (from 60).

Cleaner Base mission now causes +1 Panic in each region per week until it is completed, and the -30 Doomsday effect has been removed (as it is no longer in Phase 1 so is irrelevant).

Second Terror Site is now a little harder (as it occurs later than it did in Milestone 5).

Small Alien Base missions now have one fewer unit in the upper level of the command room, and two or three extra (mostly weak) units in the lower level of the command room.

Starting Angel Interceptor now has a functioning Armour item (previously you had to unequip it and then equip it for it to work correctly).

Phantom now starts with an Armour equipped, rather than a Fuel Tank.

Bugfixes: