⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!
🆕 New Features:
+ A new type of transport has been added in test mode: the Hoverbike. Fast, maneuverable, and equipped with built-in storage (can only be obtained in Creative mode);
+ Added 3 visual variants of Hoverbike to the Creative menu;
+ Added the Destroyed Hoverbike block - you can get a lot of useful loot when destroying it and from its internal storage;
+ Added a setting for camera roll while driving the Hoverbike to the settings menu;
+ Added ability to see your character body while driving in 1st person mode(only on Hoverbike);
+ Added ability for mobs to attack other mobs;
+ Added 'Sit' option to Stridewing's interaction menu to replace RMB action;
+ Destroyed Hoverbike block added to some structures;
+ New flowing water sounds. Now any water surface makes sound, not just flowing water;
♻️ Changes:
~ The interaction system between the pilot/rider models and the vehicle they control has been redesigned. This will eliminate many animation synchronization issues while driving;
~ The domes of defense beacons now fade smoothly depending on the current rendering distance;
~ Increased accuracy of melee hit detection with lag compensation;
~ Footstep sounds now more accurately reflect the block the player is standing on;
~ Monsters no longer try to swim when standing on FARMLAND or similar blocks near water;
~ The Soulhound now can hunt small animals if hungry and bigger ones if very hungry;
~ After a successful hunt, the Soulhound will first eat its prey and then start hunting again if it is not full;
~ Bones and Cookies restore less hunger for the Soulhound than meat;
~ Removed bulrush and cattail in cold biomes;
🐞 Bug Fixes:
* Fixed tab switching with gamepads;
* Fixed the inability to dismount from vehicles using game controllers. It can now be done with the Square button (PS) or X button (XBox);
* Fixed errors when attempting actions with a missing block;
* Fixed short loud water or lava sound at start of playback;
* Fixed error when quickly Shift-clicking items in a dropped backpack;
Changed files in this update