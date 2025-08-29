⚠️ The Weekly Patch is Live!



🆕 New Features:

+ A new type of transport has been added in test mode: the Hoverbike. Fast, maneuverable, and equipped with built-in storage (can only be obtained in Creative mode);

+ Added 3 visual variants of Hoverbike to the Creative menu;

+ Added the Destroyed Hoverbike block - you can get a lot of useful loot when destroying it and from its internal storage;

+ Added a setting for camera roll while driving the Hoverbike to the settings menu;

+ Added ability to see your character body while driving in 1st person mode(only on Hoverbike);

+ Added ability for mobs to attack other mobs;

+ Added 'Sit' option to Stridewing's interaction menu to replace RMB action;

+ Destroyed Hoverbike block added to some structures;

+ New flowing water sounds. Now any water surface makes sound, not just flowing water;



♻️ Changes:

~ The interaction system between the pilot/rider models and the vehicle they control has been redesigned. This will eliminate many animation synchronization issues while driving;

~ The domes of defense beacons now fade smoothly depending on the current rendering distance;

~ Increased accuracy of melee hit detection with lag compensation;

~ Footstep sounds now more accurately reflect the block the player is standing on;

~ Monsters no longer try to swim when standing on FARMLAND or similar blocks near water;

~ The Soulhound now can hunt small animals if hungry and bigger ones if very hungry;

~ After a successful hunt, the Soulhound will first eat its prey and then start hunting again if it is not full;

~ Bones and Cookies restore less hunger for the Soulhound than meat;

~ Removed bulrush and cattail in cold biomes;



🐞 Bug Fixes:

* Fixed tab switching with gamepads;

* Fixed the inability to dismount from vehicles using game controllers. It can now be done with the Square button (PS) or X button (XBox);

* Fixed errors when attempting actions with a missing block;

* Fixed short loud water or lava sound at start of playback;

* Fixed error when quickly Shift-clicking items in a dropped backpack;