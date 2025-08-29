This patch makes bosses more unique (tactics, skills, quests, etc), adds several new quests, adds a new grate block, and fixes many other minor issues.
0.840 change list:
added grate block (solid but lets liquid and gas pass through)
now ArchetypeFireElemental allowed to be a boss
added scout quest
added assassin quest
added supply poisoned quest
added infestation quest
now many monster status effects no longer read stat changes so can process them faster (Faya AOP)
changed many monster status effects to OnePerInflicterKeepOldResetTime or OnlyOneKeepOldResetTime instead of OnePerInflicter or OnlyOne
DeadlyPoison quest now has MinLevel of 10
imps no longer get higher chance of potions when boss
added war against town quest
monsters can now start fires
added ice machine quest
hulks can now be bosses
added blight machine quest
zombie bosses more likely to start blight machine quests
most zombie bosses will no longer use any of the different potions
added Domination quests - DarkElf, Imp, Naga, Torva, DeathKnight, Lich, FireElemental, Horror, Saurian, Stalker, Scree, Shadow, Frenzy, FourArms, ZombieHorror, ZombieSaurian, ZombieFiend, ZombieShadow, ZombieStalker, ZombieFourArms, ZombieImp, ZombieNaga, ZombieFrenzy, ZombieDarkElf, DarkOrc, ZombieLord, Rylor, Vortar, Demon, Scorpid, LightningElemental, IceElemental
added human zombies as lich followers
fixed archnemesis using tactics more than they should
added a start fire tactic
can now add nemesis specific skills to monsters (have to be nemesis or arch-nemesis to use them)
added smoke screen skill to imp nemesis
fixed virtual canAddStatusEffect calls not matching correctly (preventing some monster debuff skills not working)
male imp bosses now start more uprisings
female imp bosses now start more wars
female imp bosses dominate more areas
added Flaming Weapon to torva bosses
added Flaming Weapon to death knight bosses
added Freezing Weapon to dark elf warrior bosses
added Poison Weapon to dark orc berserker bosses
increased hulk & zombie hulk DiggingMult from 1.0 to 1.5
hulk bosses now add less allies
dark elf bosses now add more allies
zombielords now add more allies
torvas and dark elves now more likely to dominate an area
torvas, liches, heralds, stalkers, zombie stalkers, and zombie scree now start more uprisings
torva shaman, rylors, and chaos lords now start more fires
torvas, dark orc berserkers, and rylor bulls now taunt more
TorvaShaman more likely to use resistance potions
torva shaman, liches, vortar soldiers, and vortar raiders more likely to attack town
death knights and saurian now hate each other
horrors and zombie horrors now try to dominate areas less
scree, zombie scree, shadows, and zombie shadows cause more ambushes
fixed ambush, ambush on retreat/run, and diversion tactics
fixed boss ambush saying they were ambushed instead of player
now bosses can also bring in scouts, assassins, and hunters as reinforcements
stalker hunter, dark elf assassins now sends out more hunters/bounty hunters
zombie imp and zombie scree no longer run, retreat, or banish
vortar soldiers, lightning elementals, and Zombie Furies now start more wars
vortar warlocks and chaos lords more likely to set up a demon gate
Zombie Stalker bosses now have teleport
now only torva shaman bosses can summon fire elementals (now TorvaShaman1 has a summon)
saurian bosses can now summon lightning elementals
fury bosses can now summon scree
dark orc scout bosses can now summon dark orc shamans and dark orc warlocks
now more versions of Dark Orc Warlock can summon scree and furies but furies are now nemesis only
Scorpid bosses can now summon scorpions
Shadow bosses can now summon more shadows
now unique monsters can cause blight explosions
now liches, zombie shadows, and zombie lords have higher chance of blight explosions
now unique monsters can start storms
now horrors, saurian mages, and lightning elementals have higher chance of starting storms
now unique monsters can release poison gas and exploding gas
now zombie fire throwers have higher chance of releasing exploding gas
now zombie imps (male & female) have higher chance of releasing poison gas
dark elf priest and zombie dark elf bosses now have a darkness skill
now zombie dark elves send out more assassins
dark elf warrior bosses now have blade of darkness skill
female imp bosses now can use 1 more healing potion
death knight bosses now can use 1 more rejuvenation potion
now zombie fury bosses have BurstOfSpeed skill
now dark elf assassin bosses have sprint skill
Zombie Saurian bosses can now shoot fireballs from their mouth
now scree and zombie scree have rupture armor impale skills
now female imp and female zombie imp bosses get an extra projectile
now hulk boss stunning hit has extra knockback
hulks now start less uprisings
now stalker hunter boss ranged attack always pierces
now unique monsters have a really small chance to pray and increase evil immortal's power
now naga priest and dark elf priest have much higher chance to pray and increase evil immortal's power
now ice elemental bosses have ice storm skill
now lighting elemental bosses have a chain lighting skill
now herald, zombie fury, and chaos lord bosses have fear skill
changed dark elf stealth to be more like brood/shadow so more reliable
now DarkElf Wizard bosses have Maelstrom skill
now Fire Elemental bosses have fire aura skill
now Lightning Elemental bosses have lightning aura skill
now Ice Elemental bosses have cold aura skill
now naga priest bosses have area heal skill
added soul shield skill to lich bosses
added energy shield skill to dark orc shaman bosses
added battle shout skill to vortar soldier bosses
now horror bosses have chance that projectiles fork
now zombie horror bosses have chance that projectiles are homing
fixed some monster skills because was trying canSee checks with origin instead of center
canSee checks now go through platforms
fixed a way that paying a vendor to come to town could fail
fixed some issues with meeting quests
now quests that that try to start with 100% chance of happening ignore MinThreat stuff
naga & zombie naga bosses can now walk on liquids
now torva bosses use shields
added shield bash skill to torva bosses
fixed canUse call in BehaviorUseSkill::start not using correctly target
added corpse explosion skill to lich bosses
scree, stalker, and zombie stalker bosses can now jump higher
fury bosses can now go into frenzy mode basically with any morale
added Sweeping Flames to fire elemental bosses
added Lightning Swarm to saurian mage bosses
added Arcane Swarm to dark orc warlock bosses
added Curse of Enfeeblement, Curse of Pain, and Curse of Vulnerability skills to vortar warlock bosses
chaos lords are now explicitly friendly with other demons
added Circle of Power skill to chaos lord bosses
added net skill to stalker hunter bosses
added ice wall skill to ice elemental bosses
arch-nemesis now has a chance to banish their attacker (temporarily teleport them away)
increased MonsterSpawnChanceMult in wars and battles
monsters that are larger than usual dig out of blocks better now (wasn't using scale in block attack)
now darkness level/world modifiers will decrease block light sources (torches, lava, etc)
fixed a couple memory leaks in buildAndEquipItem (probably never actually hit them though)
added autoScreenshot (dev thing)
changed saveVersion to 306
changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 151
now test_stressMonsters will test nemesis only skills also
