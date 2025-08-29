 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19792799 Edited 30 August 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch makes bosses more unique (tactics, skills, quests, etc), adds several new quests, adds a new grate block, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.840 change list:

  • added grate block (solid but lets liquid and gas pass through)

  • now ArchetypeFireElemental allowed to be a boss

  • added scout quest

  • added assassin quest

  • added supply poisoned quest

  • added infestation quest

  • now many monster status effects no longer read stat changes so can process them faster (Faya AOP)

  • changed many monster status effects to OnePerInflicterKeepOldResetTime or OnlyOneKeepOldResetTime instead of OnePerInflicter or OnlyOne

  • DeadlyPoison quest now has MinLevel of 10

  • imps no longer get higher chance of potions when boss

  • added war against town quest

  • monsters can now start fires

  • added ice machine quest

  • hulks can now be bosses

  • added blight machine quest

  • zombie bosses more likely to start blight machine quests

  • most zombie bosses will no longer use any of the different potions

  • added Domination quests - DarkElf, Imp, Naga, Torva, DeathKnight, Lich, FireElemental, Horror, Saurian, Stalker, Scree, Shadow, Frenzy, FourArms, ZombieHorror, ZombieSaurian, ZombieFiend, ZombieShadow, ZombieStalker, ZombieFourArms, ZombieImp, ZombieNaga, ZombieFrenzy, ZombieDarkElf, DarkOrc, ZombieLord, Rylor, Vortar, Demon, Scorpid, LightningElemental, IceElemental

  • added human zombies as lich followers

  • fixed archnemesis using tactics more than they should

  • added a start fire tactic

  • can now add nemesis specific skills to monsters (have to be nemesis or arch-nemesis to use them)

  • added smoke screen skill to imp nemesis

  • fixed virtual canAddStatusEffect calls not matching correctly (preventing some monster debuff skills not working)

  • male imp bosses now start more uprisings

  • female imp bosses now start more wars

  • female imp bosses dominate more areas

  • added Flaming Weapon to torva bosses

  • added Flaming Weapon to death knight bosses

  • added Freezing Weapon to dark elf warrior bosses

  • added Poison Weapon to dark orc berserker bosses

  • increased hulk & zombie hulk DiggingMult from 1.0 to 1.5

  • hulk bosses now add less allies

  • dark elf bosses now add more allies

  • zombielords now add more allies

  • torvas and dark elves now more likely to dominate an area

  • torvas, liches, heralds, stalkers, zombie stalkers, and zombie scree now start more uprisings

  • torva shaman, rylors, and chaos lords now start more fires

  • torvas, dark orc berserkers, and rylor bulls now taunt more

  • TorvaShaman more likely to use resistance potions

  • torva shaman, liches, vortar soldiers, and vortar raiders more likely to attack town

  • death knights and saurian now hate each other

  • horrors and zombie horrors now try to dominate areas less

  • scree, zombie scree, shadows, and zombie shadows cause more ambushes

  • fixed ambush, ambush on retreat/run, and diversion tactics

  • fixed boss ambush saying they were ambushed instead of player

  • now bosses can also bring in scouts, assassins, and hunters as reinforcements

  • stalker hunter, dark elf assassins now sends out more hunters/bounty hunters

  • zombie imp and zombie scree no longer run, retreat, or banish

  • vortar soldiers, lightning elementals, and Zombie Furies now start more wars

  • vortar warlocks and chaos lords more likely to set up a demon gate

  • Zombie Stalker bosses now have teleport

  • now only torva shaman bosses can summon fire elementals (now TorvaShaman1 has a summon)

  • saurian bosses can now summon lightning elementals

  • fury bosses can now summon scree

  • dark orc scout bosses can now summon dark orc shamans and dark orc warlocks

  • now more versions of Dark Orc Warlock can summon scree and furies but furies are now nemesis only

  • Scorpid bosses can now summon scorpions

  • Shadow bosses can now summon more shadows

  • now unique monsters can cause blight explosions

  • now liches, zombie shadows, and zombie lords have higher chance of blight explosions

  • now unique monsters can start storms

  • now horrors, saurian mages, and lightning elementals have higher chance of starting storms

  • now unique monsters can release poison gas and exploding gas

  • now zombie fire throwers have higher chance of releasing exploding gas

  • now zombie imps (male & female) have higher chance of releasing poison gas

  • dark elf priest and zombie dark elf bosses now have a darkness skill

  • now zombie dark elves send out more assassins

  • dark elf warrior bosses now have blade of darkness skill

  • female imp bosses now can use 1 more healing potion

  • death knight bosses now can use 1 more rejuvenation potion

  • now zombie fury bosses have BurstOfSpeed skill

  • now dark elf assassin bosses have sprint skill

  • Zombie Saurian bosses can now shoot fireballs from their mouth

  • now scree and zombie scree have rupture armor impale skills

  • now female imp and female zombie imp bosses get an extra projectile

  • now hulk boss stunning hit has extra knockback

  • hulks now start less uprisings

  • now stalker hunter boss ranged attack always pierces

  • now unique monsters have a really small chance to pray and increase evil immortal's power

  • now naga priest and dark elf priest have much higher chance to pray and increase evil immortal's power

  • now ice elemental bosses have ice storm skill

  • now lighting elemental bosses have a chain lighting skill

  • now herald, zombie fury, and chaos lord bosses have fear skill

  • changed dark elf stealth to be more like brood/shadow so more reliable

  • now DarkElf Wizard bosses have Maelstrom skill

  • now Fire Elemental bosses have fire aura skill

  • now Lightning Elemental bosses have lightning aura skill

  • now Ice Elemental bosses have cold aura skill

  • now naga priest bosses have area heal skill

  • added soul shield skill to lich bosses

  • added energy shield skill to dark orc shaman bosses

  • added battle shout skill to vortar soldier bosses

  • now horror bosses have chance that projectiles fork

  • now zombie horror bosses have chance that projectiles are homing

  • fixed some monster skills because was trying canSee checks with origin instead of center

  • canSee checks now go through platforms

  • fixed a way that paying a vendor to come to town could fail

  • fixed some issues with meeting quests

  • now quests that that try to start with 100% chance of happening ignore MinThreat stuff

  • naga & zombie naga bosses can now walk on liquids

  • now torva bosses use shields

  • added shield bash skill to torva bosses

  • fixed canUse call in BehaviorUseSkill::start not using correctly target

  • added corpse explosion skill to lich bosses

  • scree, stalker, and zombie stalker bosses can now jump higher

  • fury bosses can now go into frenzy mode basically with any morale

  • added Sweeping Flames to fire elemental bosses

  • added Lightning Swarm to saurian mage bosses

  • added Arcane Swarm to dark orc warlock bosses

  • added Curse of Enfeeblement, Curse of Pain, and Curse of Vulnerability skills to vortar warlock bosses

  • chaos lords are now explicitly friendly with other demons

  • added Circle of Power skill to chaos lord bosses

  • added net skill to stalker hunter bosses

  • added ice wall skill to ice elemental bosses

  • arch-nemesis now has a chance to banish their attacker (temporarily teleport them away)

  • increased MonsterSpawnChanceMult in wars and battles

  • monsters that are larger than usual dig out of blocks better now (wasn't using scale in block attack)

  • now darkness level/world modifiers will decrease block light sources (torches, lava, etc)

  • fixed a couple memory leaks in buildAndEquipItem (probably never actually hit them though)

  • added autoScreenshot (dev thing)

  • changed saveVersion to 306

  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 151

  • now test_stressMonsters will test nemesis only skills also

Changed files in this update

Depot 2880011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2880012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880013
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link