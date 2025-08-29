This patch makes bosses more unique (tactics, skills, quests, etc), adds several new quests, adds a new grate block, and fixes many other minor issues.

0.840 change list:

added grate block (solid but lets liquid and gas pass through)

now ArchetypeFireElemental allowed to be a boss

added scout quest

added assassin quest

added supply poisoned quest

added infestation quest

now many monster status effects no longer read stat changes so can process them faster (Faya AOP)

changed many monster status effects to OnePerInflicterKeepOldResetTime or OnlyOneKeepOldResetTime instead of OnePerInflicter or OnlyOne

DeadlyPoison quest now has MinLevel of 10

imps no longer get higher chance of potions when boss

added war against town quest

monsters can now start fires

added ice machine quest

hulks can now be bosses

added blight machine quest

zombie bosses more likely to start blight machine quests

most zombie bosses will no longer use any of the different potions

added Domination quests - DarkElf, Imp, Naga, Torva, DeathKnight, Lich, FireElemental, Horror, Saurian, Stalker, Scree, Shadow, Frenzy, FourArms, ZombieHorror, ZombieSaurian, ZombieFiend, ZombieShadow, ZombieStalker, ZombieFourArms, ZombieImp, ZombieNaga, ZombieFrenzy, ZombieDarkElf, DarkOrc, ZombieLord, Rylor, Vortar, Demon, Scorpid, LightningElemental, IceElemental

added human zombies as lich followers

fixed archnemesis using tactics more than they should

added a start fire tactic

can now add nemesis specific skills to monsters (have to be nemesis or arch-nemesis to use them)

added smoke screen skill to imp nemesis

fixed virtual canAddStatusEffect calls not matching correctly (preventing some monster debuff skills not working)

male imp bosses now start more uprisings

female imp bosses now start more wars

female imp bosses dominate more areas

added Flaming Weapon to torva bosses

added Flaming Weapon to death knight bosses

added Freezing Weapon to dark elf warrior bosses

added Poison Weapon to dark orc berserker bosses

increased hulk & zombie hulk DiggingMult from 1.0 to 1.5

hulk bosses now add less allies

dark elf bosses now add more allies

zombielords now add more allies

torvas and dark elves now more likely to dominate an area

torvas, liches, heralds, stalkers, zombie stalkers, and zombie scree now start more uprisings

torva shaman, rylors, and chaos lords now start more fires

torvas, dark orc berserkers, and rylor bulls now taunt more

TorvaShaman more likely to use resistance potions

torva shaman, liches, vortar soldiers, and vortar raiders more likely to attack town

death knights and saurian now hate each other

horrors and zombie horrors now try to dominate areas less

scree, zombie scree, shadows, and zombie shadows cause more ambushes

fixed ambush, ambush on retreat/run, and diversion tactics

fixed boss ambush saying they were ambushed instead of player

now bosses can also bring in scouts, assassins, and hunters as reinforcements

stalker hunter, dark elf assassins now sends out more hunters/bounty hunters

zombie imp and zombie scree no longer run, retreat, or banish

vortar soldiers, lightning elementals, and Zombie Furies now start more wars

vortar warlocks and chaos lords more likely to set up a demon gate

Zombie Stalker bosses now have teleport

now only torva shaman bosses can summon fire elementals (now TorvaShaman1 has a summon)

saurian bosses can now summon lightning elementals

fury bosses can now summon scree

dark orc scout bosses can now summon dark orc shamans and dark orc warlocks

now more versions of Dark Orc Warlock can summon scree and furies but furies are now nemesis only

Scorpid bosses can now summon scorpions

Shadow bosses can now summon more shadows

now unique monsters can cause blight explosions

now liches, zombie shadows, and zombie lords have higher chance of blight explosions

now unique monsters can start storms

now horrors, saurian mages, and lightning elementals have higher chance of starting storms

now unique monsters can release poison gas and exploding gas

now zombie fire throwers have higher chance of releasing exploding gas

now zombie imps (male & female) have higher chance of releasing poison gas

dark elf priest and zombie dark elf bosses now have a darkness skill

now zombie dark elves send out more assassins

dark elf warrior bosses now have blade of darkness skill

female imp bosses now can use 1 more healing potion

death knight bosses now can use 1 more rejuvenation potion

now zombie fury bosses have BurstOfSpeed skill

now dark elf assassin bosses have sprint skill

Zombie Saurian bosses can now shoot fireballs from their mouth

now scree and zombie scree have rupture armor impale skills

now female imp and female zombie imp bosses get an extra projectile

now hulk boss stunning hit has extra knockback

hulks now start less uprisings

now stalker hunter boss ranged attack always pierces

now unique monsters have a really small chance to pray and increase evil immortal's power

now naga priest and dark elf priest have much higher chance to pray and increase evil immortal's power

now ice elemental bosses have ice storm skill

now lighting elemental bosses have a chain lighting skill

now herald, zombie fury, and chaos lord bosses have fear skill

changed dark elf stealth to be more like brood/shadow so more reliable

now DarkElf Wizard bosses have Maelstrom skill

now Fire Elemental bosses have fire aura skill

now Lightning Elemental bosses have lightning aura skill

now Ice Elemental bosses have cold aura skill

now naga priest bosses have area heal skill

added soul shield skill to lich bosses

added energy shield skill to dark orc shaman bosses

added battle shout skill to vortar soldier bosses

now horror bosses have chance that projectiles fork

now zombie horror bosses have chance that projectiles are homing

fixed some monster skills because was trying canSee checks with origin instead of center

canSee checks now go through platforms

fixed a way that paying a vendor to come to town could fail

fixed some issues with meeting quests

now quests that that try to start with 100% chance of happening ignore MinThreat stuff

naga & zombie naga bosses can now walk on liquids

now torva bosses use shields

added shield bash skill to torva bosses

fixed canUse call in BehaviorUseSkill::start not using correctly target

added corpse explosion skill to lich bosses

scree, stalker, and zombie stalker bosses can now jump higher

fury bosses can now go into frenzy mode basically with any morale

added Sweeping Flames to fire elemental bosses

added Lightning Swarm to saurian mage bosses

added Arcane Swarm to dark orc warlock bosses

added Curse of Enfeeblement, Curse of Pain, and Curse of Vulnerability skills to vortar warlock bosses

chaos lords are now explicitly friendly with other demons

added Circle of Power skill to chaos lord bosses

added net skill to stalker hunter bosses

added ice wall skill to ice elemental bosses

arch-nemesis now has a chance to banish their attacker (temporarily teleport them away)

increased MonsterSpawnChanceMult in wars and battles

monsters that are larger than usual dig out of blocks better now (wasn't using scale in block attack)

now darkness level/world modifiers will decrease block light sources (torches, lava, etc)

fixed a couple memory leaks in buildAndEquipItem (probably never actually hit them though)

added autoScreenshot (dev thing)

changed saveVersion to 306

changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 151