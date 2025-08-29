Hello Photographers! Welcome to the FINAL beta patch for v027. This last patch, we ask that if you can test the buggery outta it, see what bugs you all can find! We wanna try to get the full stable version out sometime around the 4th, and we need your help to squash buggies!
Changelog v027.3307
Added POV view mode in sex acts
Added POV camera mode in sex acts
Added drone camera mode in sex acts
Overhauled ejaculation emitters and mesh interactions
Changed Jamie’s bathing suit to bikini for clothing confirmation control
Corrected Hoereno wool configurations to include topless
Added tiny classification flora sex act
Corrected sex act photography focus issues
Added Photographer photo identifying icons and details
Added extra steps to ensure photography is not graded as empty or missing visible creatures
Added blue border to unaccepted Monpedia photos (photographer inclusion, environment only)
Fixed music logic error for swapping music tracks
Fixed FPS drop during game save
Fixed FPS drop after photo submission
Changed Gallery name to My Memories to avoid confusion
Changed mountain palm area to autumn forest mini-biome
Added toggle for Crouch in Game Options
Added toggle for Sprint in Game Options
Added toggle for Camera Aim in Game Options
Good luck and have fun!
Changed depots in beta branch