 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19792783 Edited 30 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Photographers! Welcome to the FINAL beta patch for v027. This last patch, we ask that if you can test the buggery outta it, see what bugs you all can find! We wanna try to get the full stable version out sometime around the 4th, and we need your help to squash buggies!

Changelog v027.3307

  • Added POV view mode in sex acts

  • Added POV camera mode in sex acts

  • Added drone camera mode in sex acts

  • Overhauled ejaculation emitters and mesh interactions

  • Changed Jamie’s bathing suit to bikini for clothing confirmation control

  • Corrected Hoereno wool configurations to include topless

  • Added tiny classification flora sex act

  • Corrected sex act photography focus issues

  • Added Photographer photo identifying icons and details

  • Added extra steps to ensure photography is not graded as empty or missing visible creatures

  • Added blue border to unaccepted Monpedia photos (photographer inclusion, environment only)

  • Fixed music logic error for swapping music tracks

  • Fixed FPS drop during game save

  • Fixed FPS drop after photo submission

  • Changed Gallery name to My Memories to avoid confusion

  • Changed mountain palm area to autumn forest mini-biome

  • Added toggle for Crouch in Game Options

  • Added toggle for Sprint in Game Options

  • Added toggle for Camera Aim in Game Options

Good luck and have fun!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19792783
Windows Depot 1526901
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link