This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Photographers! Welcome to the FINAL beta patch for v027. This last patch, we ask that if you can test the buggery outta it, see what bugs you all can find! We wanna try to get the full stable version out sometime around the 4th, and we need your help to squash buggies!

Changelog v027.3307

Added POV view mode in sex acts

Added POV camera mode in sex acts

Added drone camera mode in sex acts

Overhauled ejaculation emitters and mesh interactions

Changed Jamie’s bathing suit to bikini for clothing confirmation control

Corrected Hoereno wool configurations to include topless

Added tiny classification flora sex act

Corrected sex act photography focus issues

Added Photographer photo identifying icons and details

Added extra steps to ensure photography is not graded as empty or missing visible creatures

Added blue border to unaccepted Monpedia photos (photographer inclusion, environment only)

Fixed music logic error for swapping music tracks

Fixed FPS drop during game save

Fixed FPS drop after photo submission

Changed Gallery name to My Memories to avoid confusion

Changed mountain palm area to autumn forest mini-biome

Added toggle for Crouch in Game Options

Added toggle for Sprint in Game Options

Added toggle for Camera Aim in Game Options

Good luck and have fun!