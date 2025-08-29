✈️ **General**
- added waving to passengers
- Added new accessibility option "Disable zoom" - this keeps the camera zoomed out and disables automatic zoom
- can now remove inserts from cart without needing to replace
- can now pick up trash bag during boarding and setup
- now plays trash sound when picking up stuff that fell off cart
- stuff on counters now counts as trash
- added the shove button to the controls widget
🌎 **Localization**
- updated some Spanish localizations - thanks Gilgamesh!
- updated some German localizations - thanks JJF!
👀**Visual**
- fixed the options scroll bar
**Networking**
- fixed a bug where barf could spawn in different spots on server and client
- fixed a bug where dog movement wasnt replicating
- luggage size and color now properly replicated
- trash visuals and fx should now be the same for server and client
- added some extra buttons to end flight screen
- wall panel is now properly replicated
- replicated "AffectedByMusic"
- violations now show when applied on client
- fixed a bug where tutorial was always one step behind on client
- fixed a bug where passengers could get hit by the cart on the client but not the server
- fixed a bug where placeholder plane wasnt deleting on initialization
- fixed a bug where boarding arrows weren't disappearing on client
- fixed a bug where multipler loss wasnt replicating to client
- fixed a bug where music requests weren't working on client
- fixed a bug where multiplier pax popup wouldnt appear for client
- passenger sleep and wake up now replicated
- fixed flight progress bar not in sync
- fixed a bug where next day button wouldnt take client to next day also
- landing now replicated
- maybe fixed toilet overflowing on client and not server
- customization is now replicated for both players
- fixed a bug where boarding group audio wasnt playing on client
- fixed a bug where you couldnt click on the sessions when searching with controller
- replicated fire
- fixed a bug where oven wasnt updating the cooked item properly
- fixed bug where lull music wasnt playing on client
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where leaving the options menu would revert the language picker back to English
- fixed a bug where opening the calendar on first play would cause the selected day to not be day 1
- fixed a bug where master slider wasnt working
