This is the last bugfix patch until the middle of September. From now on it's full steam ahead with the Halloween Update!
Changes:
- Fixed Position of Shotgun muzzle flash
- Nerfed Stormwatch Hourglass
- Added Vigil Candle
- BGM loop stutter fix
- Made Wind Elemental Particles Show
- Fixed SoulCage triggering Special Ability bar full sound every time you kill an enemy.
0.17.2 Hotfix
