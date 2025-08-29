This is the last bugfix patch until the middle of September. From now on it's full steam ahead with the Halloween Update!



Changes:

- Fixed Position of Shotgun muzzle flash

- Nerfed Stormwatch Hourglass

- Added Vigil Candle

- BGM loop stutter fix

- Made Wind Elemental Particles Show

- Fixed SoulCage triggering Special Ability bar full sound every time you kill an enemy.