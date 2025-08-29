 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792665 Edited 29 August 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is the last bugfix patch until the middle of September. From now on it's full steam ahead with the Halloween Update!

Changes:
- Fixed Position of Shotgun muzzle flash
- Nerfed Stormwatch Hourglass
- Added Vigil Candle
- BGM loop stutter fix
- Made Wind Elemental Particles Show
- Fixed SoulCage triggering Special Ability bar full sound every time you kill an enemy.

Changed files in this update

