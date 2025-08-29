Changes
- Pangen's elemental weaknesses are now uniform across all variants.
- Ember soul orb now leaves a small patch of fire on the ground.
- Adjusted the hurt box for short objects so they can be hit by high jabs.
- Ally NPC can now interact with Loawnea for her quest event.
- Slight combo style scaling for player characters with smaller movesets.
- Irena's combo trial 6 changed to teach an alternate combo route.
- Irena's swing kick now does additional electric damage.
- Extended the lower hit box of Blue's Raze attack for consistency.
- Multiplayer enabled in free training.
- Slightly lowered all enemy base affliction resist.
- Base evade regen speed doubled.
- Multiple consecutive evades trigger a debuff that slows evade regeneration.
- Evade information updated in the library.
- "Crushing" god influence ability now also adds +25% guard damage.
- Enemies need the "Highly Resistant" trait to gain an affliction Immunity.
- Elite Demon Traitor cloaking frequency adjusted.
- Divine Hand bracer reduces armor break potential of normal attacks.
//Ground Pickup Attack Property
- New ground pickup (OTG) properties have been added to some attacks.
- Irena's charged reload now has ground pickup.
- Blue's charged sweep now has ground pickup.
- Gilroy's charged sky fisher now has ground pickup.
- Aenir's charged oppression now has ground pickup.
- Yuichi's charged concerto now has ground pickup.
//Affliction And Overload
- Base damage of bleed, burn, and poison increased slightly against enemies.
- Shock deals electric damage to nearby targets when hit with electric magic.
- Smite deals additional true damage when hit by holy magic 5 times.
- Targets can now have more than one affliction at a time.
- Overload is now only triggered by specific affliction combinations.
- Freeze and burn will trigger overload.
- Shock and poison will trigger overload.
- Smite and decay will trigger overload.
- Gravity will trigger overload with any elemental magic affliction.
- Drain will trigger overload with any elemental magic affliction.
- Confuse will trigger overload with any elemental magic affliction.
- Physical afflictions do not trigger overload.
//Potions and Tonics
- Increased the buff duration of all potions and tonics to 5 minutes.
- Potions and tonics now cost valdinium instead of gold.
- Attack potion grants +5 atk and +25% chance to deal critical damage.
- Magic potion grants +5 mag and +50% critical damage.
- Defense potion grants +5 def and temporary armor.
- Resist potion grants +5 res and +50% healing.
- Speed potion grants +1 spd,+3 evade regeneration, and blocks fatigue.
- Fire tonic grants +5 fire affinity and +50% fire magic power.
- Ice tonic grants +5 ice affinity and +50% ice magic power.
- Toxic tonic grants +5 toxic affinity and +50% toxic magic power.
- Electric tonic grants +5 electric affinity and +50% electric magic power.
- Holy tonic grants +5 holy affinity and +50% holy magic power.
- Dark tonic grants +5 dark affinity and +50% dark magic power.
- Arcane tonic grants +2 to all affinities and +100% affliction potency.
Bug Fixes
- Training mode mana settings are now properly saved.
- Fixed a softlock that could occur when checking wounds during battle.
- Fixed a bug allowing scoundrels to shoot from off-screen occasionally.
- Fixed a bug that disrupts Batsoyo's final attack if a combo break is triggered.
- Fixed crash when a bomb trap spawns on top of an object.
- Fixed a bug that prevented viewing all influence ability info on the map.
- Changed how NPCs interact with sewer platforms to prevent sticking.(ongoing)
- Fixed bug where NPCs would not recover dropped weapons while afflicted.
- Fixed "Famine" god influence ability.
- Fixed "Undying" god influence ability.
- Fixed demon traitors being replaced by archers in the enemy spawn pool.
- Fixed bug that incorrectly triggers part 3 of Blue's side story.
- Fixed crash when changing button config in battle with ally NPC active.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when an ally NPC lost targeting.
- Fixed Aenir's Shadow Walk skill D not applying backstab bonus.
- Fixed projectiles from the toxic arrow spell not functioning when indoors.
- Fixed crash that sometimes occurs with the phantom bosses in god hunt.
- Fixed behavior bug with Mara'Lenna's 2nd phase on high difficulty settings.
- Fixed button config for players 2-4 from the main menu options.
- Fixed graphical bug with the desolation skill from the mythic ifrit ring.
