Pangen's elemental weaknesses are now uniform across all variants.



Ember soul orb now leaves a small patch of fire on the ground.



Adjusted the hurt box for short objects so they can be hit by high jabs.



Ally NPC can now interact with Loawnea for her quest event.



Slight combo style scaling for player characters with smaller movesets.



Irena's combo trial 6 changed to teach an alternate combo route.



Irena's swing kick now does additional electric damage.



Extended the lower hit box of Blue's Raze attack for consistency.



Multiplayer enabled in free training.



Slightly lowered all enemy base affliction resist.



Base evade regen speed doubled.



Multiple consecutive evades trigger a debuff that slows evade regeneration.



Evade information updated in the library.



"Crushing" god influence ability now also adds +25% guard damage.



Enemies need the "Highly Resistant" trait to gain an affliction Immunity.



Elite Demon Traitor cloaking frequency adjusted.



Divine Hand bracer reduces armor break potential of normal attacks.



//Ground Pickup Attack Property



New ground pickup (OTG) properties have been added to some attacks.



Irena's charged reload now has ground pickup.



Blue's charged sweep now has ground pickup.



Gilroy's charged sky fisher now has ground pickup.



Aenir's charged oppression now has ground pickup.



Yuichi's charged concerto now has ground pickup.



//Affliction And Overload



Base damage of bleed, burn, and poison increased slightly against enemies.



Shock deals electric damage to nearby targets when hit with electric magic.



Smite deals additional true damage when hit by holy magic 5 times.



Targets can now have more than one affliction at a time.



Overload is now only triggered by specific affliction combinations.



Freeze and burn will trigger overload.



Shock and poison will trigger overload.



Smite and decay will trigger overload.



Gravity will trigger overload with any elemental magic affliction.



Drain will trigger overload with any elemental magic affliction.



Confuse will trigger overload with any elemental magic affliction.



Physical afflictions do not trigger overload.



//Potions and Tonics



Increased the buff duration of all potions and tonics to 5 minutes.



Potions and tonics now cost valdinium instead of gold.



Attack potion grants +5 atk and +25% chance to deal critical damage.



Magic potion grants +5 mag and +50% critical damage.



Defense potion grants +5 def and temporary armor.



Resist potion grants +5 res and +50% healing.



Speed potion grants +1 spd,+3 evade regeneration, and blocks fatigue.



Fire tonic grants +5 fire affinity and +50% fire magic power.



Ice tonic grants +5 ice affinity and +50% ice magic power.



Toxic tonic grants +5 toxic affinity and +50% toxic magic power.



Electric tonic grants +5 electric affinity and +50% electric magic power.



Holy tonic grants +5 holy affinity and +50% holy magic power.



Dark tonic grants +5 dark affinity and +50% dark magic power.



Arcane tonic grants +2 to all affinities and +100% affliction potency.



Training mode mana settings are now properly saved.



Fixed a softlock that could occur when checking wounds during battle.



Fixed a bug allowing scoundrels to shoot from off-screen occasionally.



Fixed a bug that disrupts Batsoyo's final attack if a combo break is triggered.



Fixed crash when a bomb trap spawns on top of an object.



Fixed a bug that prevented viewing all influence ability info on the map.



Changed how NPCs interact with sewer platforms to prevent sticking.(ongoing)



Fixed bug where NPCs would not recover dropped weapons while afflicted.



Fixed "Famine" god influence ability.



Fixed "Undying" god influence ability.



Fixed demon traitors being replaced by archers in the enemy spawn pool.



Fixed bug that incorrectly triggers part 3 of Blue's side story.



Fixed crash when changing button config in battle with ally NPC active.



Fixed a crash that could occur when an ally NPC lost targeting.



Fixed Aenir's Shadow Walk skill D not applying backstab bonus.



Fixed projectiles from the toxic arrow spell not functioning when indoors.



Fixed crash that sometimes occurs with the phantom bosses in god hunt.



Fixed behavior bug with Mara'Lenna's 2nd phase on high difficulty settings.



Fixed button config for players 2-4 from the main menu options.



Fixed graphical bug with the desolation skill from the mythic ifrit ring.



This patch contains some fixes as well as changes to afflictions. The development of the second invasion is progressing well in the background, and there will probably only be one or two more patches before you'll be able to face the new enemy invaders. Thank you all for the feedback. As always, I will be keeping an eye on the forums to look out for any issues that need to be hotfixed due to the update.