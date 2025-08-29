- Decreased kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox size a bit more.

- Tweaked curve calculations a bit to allow more curve at lower power.

- Fixed player spawned balls not being destroyed after a person respawns or leaves a lobby.

- Changed code for processing ranked match results to prevent losses being caused by leaving fast after a match ends.

- Added editable text to the tournament board for the Champion's Park map. This allows hosts to write the competition(tournament/league) name as well as the winning team's name on the tournament boards. This should allow for some great photo op moments and creating good memories.

- Changed main menu color scheme to be white and blue, same as UE4 color scheme.

- Added copy player ID button to multiplayer list & stats items + player profiles.

- Switched from Direct X 11 to Direct X 12. We're kind of testing this out to see what's better overall for performance and maybe revert it if DX11 is better. There's also commands to launch the game using DX11 if your performance ends up being worse with DX12. We'll add a post for how to use the DX11 command in our FAQ channel in the official discord.

- Played around with render settings to hopefully make the game perform more optimally.

- Fixed an issue with Champion's Park map causing worse performance when shadows are set to medium or higher.