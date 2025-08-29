!!!!! WARNING FOR FLASHING LIGHTS ON SOME GIFS !!!!!

DEMO 1.1.0 RELEASE NOTES

(NEW AND UPDATED) UNITS

There's been a huge update with units. Some got a rework, some got adjusted, and some didn't change a thing.

(NEW AND UPDATED) EVERYONE IS HERE

ALL 20 UNITS are now available to play, both as the player and the AI: (in order) SCOUT, INFANTRY, FLAME, BAZOOKA, SNIPER; MEDIC, GP, HOVER, SPIDER, MISSILES; MAGNET, DRILL, SHOCKER, TANK, ARTILLERY; DEFENDER, RAM, INFERNO, MEGA, LASER;



REWORKED UNITS: Hunter → SHOCKER ; Transport → MEDIC; Ballistic → LASER;

NEW UNITS MAGNET; MEGA;

UPDATED UNITS DEFENDER; FLAME; INFERNO; ARTILLERY;



(NEW) SHOCKER

Damage : Medium;

Armor : Medium;

Movement Range : 6;

Attack Range: 1;

Movement Type: Threads ;

Cost: 6000;

Can roll a special die that can give SHOCK STATUS EFFECT;

(NEW) MEDIC

Damage : None;

Armor : Light;

Movement Range : 6;

Attack Range: 0;

Movement Type: Tires ;

Cost: 3000;

Can heal 15 health a selected adjacent ally per turn;

(NEW) LASER

Damage : Ranged;

Armor : High;

Movement Range : 3;

Attack Range: 5-10;

Movement Type: Threads ;

Cost: 9000;

Can only attack in a straight line, but will do SPLASH DAMAGE to anyone between it and the target;



(NEW) MAGNET

Damage : None;

Armor : Medium;

Movement Range : 4;

Attack Range: 0;

Movement Type: Threads ;

Cost: 2500;

Can Slow down nearby enemies;

(NEW) MEGA

Damage : High;

Armor : High;

Movement Range : 4;

Attack Range: 1;

Movement Type: Threads ;

Cost: 8000;

Deals damage to target and 3 tiles behind it with SPLASH DAMAGE:

(UPDATED) DEFENDER

Defender now gives SHIELD STATUS EFFECT to nearby allies;

(UPDATED) FLAME

Flame now rolls a BURN DIE, with a chance of giving BURN STATUS EFFECT;

(UPDATED) INFERNO

Inferno now rolls a BURN DIE , with a chance of giving BURN STATUS EFFECT ;

Inferno now can deal BURN STATUS EFFECT to units behind the target; "Splash Damage" but only for BURN;



(UPDATE) ARTILLERY

Artillery now deals SPLASH DAMAGE in a plus shape;

(UNITS) FUTURE

There are ideas to rework 2 extra units to match some new status effects;

(NEW) SPLASH DAMAGE

Some units now deal splash damage; ARTILLERY, MEGA and LASER ;

SPLASH DAMAGE area is shown as a yellowish/orangeish area around the main target;

SPLASH DAMAGE will deal damage to all units inside the SPLASH DAMAGE area (similar to Armstrong Special); Be aware not to damage your own units;



SPLASH DAMAGE is based on total damage given to the main target. Target: 100% of the damage (as usual); Infantry Armor Units: 50% of the damage; Low Armor Units: 33% of the damage; Medium Armor Units: 25% of the damage; High Armor Units: 20% of the damage;



(SPLASH DAMAGE) VISUALS

During battle, units that deal SPLASH DAMAGE will spawn debris when attacking the target;

(UPDATED AND NEW) BATTLE

(NEW) BATTLE SPEED UP

Battles can be speed up by press and holding LMB , Spacebar or A (on Gamepad) after throwing the dice; On vs Computer, the speed up can happens immediately after you throw the dice, you don't need to wait for the AI; On PvP battles , both player need to hold the button for it to speed up after they throw the dice; You could also release the button to return to normal speed;



(UPDATED) D20 VISUAL

Our D20 Die got a updated visual;

Adjusted the + and - signs to be on top, so now they numbers are slightly bigger, making it easier to see on small screens (ex: laptops); This is a much needed update that I've always hear when showcasing the game on events;

Dice has been slightly scaled up;

Removed the +- signs from 0s, since it didn't make sense;



(NEW) D6 BURN DIE

Burn Die : 33% chance (D6 2 faces out of 6) of giving BURN STATUS EFFECT to target!

Burn Die is automatically played when attacking with FLAME or INFERNO units;

(NEW) D6 SHOCK DIE

Shock Die : 15% (1/6) chance of giving SHOCK STATUS EFFECT to target!

Shock Die is automatically played when attacking with SHOCKER unit;

(BATTLE) MINOR UPDATES

Overall visual quality improved;

Burn and Shock dice have cool VFX ;

Update Throw Bar visuals ;

Fixed Lighting on the Dice Box;

Fixed Commander Cards to have some extra details;

(BATTLE) FUTURE

There are plans for a couple extra DICE (that combo with new STATUS EFFECTS )

Future Settings plans: Skip Throw Dice : Automatically throws dice and just show animations; Skip Battle if Insta-Kill : Automatically skip battle/dice/animations if it's gonna be a insta-kill; Fully Skip Battles: Fully Skips dice throw and battle animations. Will only update units health in the board and never show camera transitions to the battle arenas;



(NEW) STATUS EFFECTS

Well, we had status effects before (Amara's Special Slow down), but now they are a full fledged system!

(UPDATED) SLOW DOWN

Status: SLOW DOWN Any units with SLOW DOWN will have it's movement range reduced by 2 ! Units with SLOW DOWN have a blue arrow pointing down on them; Minimum movement range will be 1 (so units like Sniper (Movement Range 2) won't be fully rooted); MAGNETs cannot receive SLOW DOWN, not even by Amara's Special ; SLOW DOWN can be given to enemies through: Amara's Special (lasts 1 turn); If you are adjacent to a enemy MAGNET . Cannot be stacked; SLOW DOWN can be removed if: MAGNET unit is destroyed; You move away from the MAGNET area; (If Amara Special) After the turn ends;



(NEW) BURN

Status: BURN BURNED units will receive 2 damage per tile walked ; Staying in place will not deal damage; Lasts 2 turns; Units with BURN will have a small fire attached to them; It's not stackable, but it can be reset if applied again; FLAMEs and INFERNOs cannot receive BURN ; BURN is given by FLAME or INFERNO during battle with the BURN DIE ; BURN and INFERNOS cannot roll a BURN DIE when they are defending; BURN is removed automatically after 2 turns;



(NEW) SHIELD

Status: SHIELD Units with SHIELD have +10 Defense; Units with SHIELD have the shimmering effect on them; SHIELD is given automatically to any ally units adjacent to the DEFENDER unit; Units in a plus shape, up to 4 units (above, below, left and right); Cannot be stacked; DEFENDERs cannot receive SHIELD; SHIELD can only be removed if: DEFENDER unit giving SHIELD dies; If you or the DEFENDER move away from each other;



(NEW) SHOCK

Status: SHOCK SHOCKED units won't be able to move , attack or counter-attack (last 1 turn); It's not stackable; SHOCKED units will become grayed out and have a small electricity sprite on them; SHOCKERs cannot receive SHOCK; SHOCK is given by SHOCKER unit during battle with the SHOCK DIE ; SHOCKERs cannot roll a SHOCK DIE when they are defending; SHOCK is removed automatically after 1 turn;



(STATUS EFFECTS) EXTRAS



Besides seeing what STATUS EFFECT your unit has on the board, you can also check the Unit Info Card;



(in order: SHOCK, SLOW, SHIELD, BURN)

For fun here is what a unit with all STATUS EFFECTS looks like (although very rare, it could happen!)

(very chaotic, I know)

(STATUS EFFECTS) FUTURE

There are plans for a couple extra STATUS EFFECTS;

(UPDATED AND NEW) ALL STRATEGISTS REVEALED

Meet our full cast! For the demo, only the 3 already in will be playable in custom matches. But Story Mode (Prologue) you will be able to play with almost all of them!



(in order)

Thaddeus Armstrong , from the Garnet Eagles ; General of the Army;

Reiko Hayashi , from the Jade Foxes; CEO and Fashionista;

Amara Khumalo , from the Sapphire Lions; Rocket Scientist;

Ingrid Falk , from the Obsidian Ravens; Prodigy Detective;

Vihaan Sharma , from the Amethyst Tiger; Chess GrandMaster;

Omar Wahid , from the Spinal Cobras; Retired Kingpin;

Agnes Holloway , from the Opal Sharks; Historian and Archeologist;

Kaique Ribeiro , from the Ruby Jaguars; Hacker;



There are still 7 extra characters in development that will have huge parts on Story Mode! As a tease, here's the next character that is in development! Go check all the profiles in the Gallery to know more about them. All profiles were updated.





(UPDATED AND NEW) MAPS

All the maps have been reworked or updated to fit better the goal of showcasing all units.

There a 5 pre-deployed maps, showcasing all the mechanics and units an 5 Construction maps for you to play around and use what you learned.

(NEW) MAPS PROGRESSION

For people first time playing the game, all maps are locked, except Boot Camp ;

Maps will unlock as you win the previous; example: Win Boot Camp to unlock the next: Avante Wars, etc...

After beating the 5th Pre-Deployed Map (Direct Line), the rest of the maps will unlock Meaning that you learned all the things the game has to offer!

If you want to skip that, since some people are already familiar with it: You can unlock all maps in the main menu with a special code done in the keyboard; The code will be on our discord! :)



Pre-Deployed Maps

(UPDATED) BOOT CAMP

Lesson: The basics, Movement, Capture, battles;

Units: SCOUT, INFANTRY, BAZOOKA, TANK, GP;

(UPDATED) AVANTE WARS

Lesson: Ranged, Status Effects and Splash Damage;

Units: FLAME, SNIPER, MISSILES, ARTILLERY, DEFENDER, SCOUT;



(NEW) HEAVY TRAFFIC

Lesson: Special Movement Units Mechanics;

Units: MAGNET, DRILL, RAM, SPIDER, HOVER, SCOUT;

(NEW) DESERT CLINIC

Lesson: Healing, Shock, Extra Burn, and Mega Splash Damage;

Units: MEDIC, SHOCKER, INFERNO, MEGA, INFANTRY, SCOUT;

(NEW) DIRECT LINE

Lesson: Laser Unit (Advanced Range) and combining everything you learned;

Units: LASER, TANK, SCOUT, FLAME, SPIDER;

Deploy/Construction Maps

(NO CHANGE) LITTLE BRIDGES

(UPDATED) CAMP FEVER

(NEW) THE GREAT DIVIDE

(UPDATED) ECONOMY CLASS

(NEW) ISLAND MANAGEMENT

(NEW) BIGGER MAPS HAVE ZOOM

Bigger maps can be played with zoom or without it Just press F or LT to toggle between zoom or whole board view;



GENERAL MINOR UPDATES

MAPS Removed some bridges from Economy Class , otherwise Drills would be useless;

SPECIALS Reiko's Special (Monopoly) got a rework: Now it captures all NEUTRAL Camps; If used correctly can be devastating;

UNITS Bazooka Movement range 3 → 2 ; Hover walk on water cost 3 → 2 ;

UI After the flashing warning, you can skip the intro by pressing LMB, ESC, SpaceBar or A (Gamepad) Buying Units UI got a rework; Now with more information about the units New Units, Tiles and Status Effects Cheat Sheets on Pause menu; New Map selection menu; Are you still reading the post? props to you. Comment which strategist/commander you think it's gonna win and conquer Atlantis! so I'll know people are reading this! The white outline on most cards (unit info, terrain info, money info, etc...) have been changed to dark-gray; There is a new prompt if playing Online if a controller is disconnected. This helps if your friend disconnects in their turn and you need to go back to the main menu.



KNOWN ISSUES & BUGS

There is still a bug happening sometimes that the menu will disappear. This one should be fixed in the next update;

Settings Menu cannot be navigates with Controller. This will only be fixed after it get a rework;

Rare occasion of the unit not being in the same place internally as it is visually. If that happens and you have it recorded, please let me know!

Bigger maps camera movement can sometimes move a bit too further away. It won't break the game nor anything, but it's something I pretend to fix;

There is still plans to make a shared controller option, for both Steam Deck and Same Keyboard/Controller users. Sorry for the inconvenience;



ROADMAP

This updates marks a huge step in the development of the game. So much has come together in this 1.3y of development. Thanks so much to everyone involved and to everyone that supported the project so far.

This update is the penultimate huge update for the demo.

Here is our currently timeline

1.1.0 Launch (Now)

(Small Update) 1.1.5 (October/November) - Finalizing reworking some small mechanics; Expect some small updates on gameplay;

1.2.0 and Final Major Update for the Demo (December/January) Story Mode (Prologue) will be playable;

Other updates after 1.2.0 will be minor things, bugs, UI, localization fixes, etc..; After the demo is done, I plan to expand the localization to add some extra languages. Still TBD





Hope you are excited as I am with the game!

Remember you can always leave a FEEDBACK!

I read everything and always consider what you guys are saying there.



Also there is a CREATE YOUR MAP submission going on while we don't have the map creator feature! Feel free to submit a map and I'll consider adding to the game!



tl;dr: All units available, reworked some units, New Status Effects, New Dice, Updated Maps and Updated Gallery, go play and let me know what you think.

Thanks again for all the support and love, it is what keeps me going!



Here's a couple photos of recent events I went to showcase the game!

(Brasilia Game Festival in Brasilia/Brazil and Jogatorio Festival in São Paulo/Brazil)

We are also going to Santos Games Power UP event in Santos/Brazil

Thanks again,

and Avante!

Danilo (creator of Avante! Atlantis)

