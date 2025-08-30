🛠️ General Polish
Overall polish and refinements across multiple systems.
🎮 Gameplay & Systems
Grinding is no longer a separate state: instead of being isolated from air or ground states, it now works as an “add-on,” making transitions between states much smoother.
Reworking pedaling & momentum system: aiming for a more consistent feeling, reducing unstable acceleration spikes.
Adjusted transition system: landing points are now chosen more naturally, avoiding forced trajectory corrections.
Increased coping grind detection radius: The detection area for coping grinds has been increased, making it slightly easier to land them..
🛠️ Park Creator Fixes
- Fixed a bug where, if the cursor pointed at a piece when opening Park Creator, the selected piece and its attributes were not applied correctly.
- Fixed an issue where, if switching from editing to playtest mode with a piece not yet placed, its preview would remain visible.
- Fixed a bug where switching from editing to playtest mode with a highlighted piece kept it in that highlighted state.
🚶 Walking Mode
Fixed jump / climb function: it wasn’t working properly in walking mode.
