✈️ **General**

- added waving to passengers

- Added new accessibility option "Disable zoom" - this keeps the camera zoomed out and disables automatic zoom

- can now remove inserts from cart without needing to replace

- can now pick up trash bag during boarding and setup

- now plays trash sound when picking up stuff that fell off cart

- stuff on counters now counts as trash

- added the shove button to the controls widget

🌎 **Localization**

- updated some Spanish localizations - thanks Gilgamesh!

- updated some German localizations - thanks JJF!

👀**Visual**

- fixed the options scroll bar

**🛜Networking**

- fixed a bug where barf could spawn in different spots on server and client

- fixed a bug where dog movement wasnt replicating

- luggage size and color now properly replicated

- trash visuals and fx should now be the same for server and client

- added some extra buttons to end flight screen

- wall panel is now properly replicated

- replicated "AffectedByMusic"

- violations now show when applied on client

- fixed a bug where tutorial was always one step behind on client

- fixed a bug where passengers could get hit by the cart on the client but not the server

- fixed a bug where placeholder plane wasnt deleting on initialization

- fixed a bug where boarding arrows weren't disappearing on client

- fixed a bug where multipler loss wasnt replicating to client

- fixed a bug where music requests weren't working on client

- fixed a bug where multiplier pax popup wouldnt appear for client

- passenger sleep and wake up now replicated

- fixed flight progress bar not in sync

- fixed a bug where next day button wouldnt take client to next day also

- landing now replicated

- maybe fixed toilet overflowing on client and not server

- customization is now replicated for both players

- fixed a bug where boarding group audio wasnt playing on client

- fixed a bug where you couldnt click on the sessions when searching with controller

- replicated fire

- fixed a bug where oven wasnt updating the cooked item properly

- fixed bug where lull music wasnt playing on client

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where leaving the options menu would revert the language picker back to English

- fixed a bug where opening the calendar on first play would cause the selected day to not be day 1

- fixed a bug where master slider wasnt working