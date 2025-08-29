4th build of the open playtest version!



General:

- Tutorial floater on how to turn on the machines

- Better feedback form

- Tooltip for exiting remote control mode

- Improved Disintegrator model



Machine Editor:

- Ability to load an example machine as your first machine

- First part per category automatically selected

- UI indicator for machine energy provision

- Improved select mode



Bugs Fixed:

- Specs collected now count toward non-current mission objectives

- Camera zoom in buildings now works properly

