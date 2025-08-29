 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792472 Edited 29 August 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
4th build of the open playtest version!

General:
- Tutorial floater on how to turn on the machines
- Better feedback form
- Tooltip for exiting remote control mode
- Improved Disintegrator model

Machine Editor:
- Ability to load an example machine as your first machine
- First part per category automatically selected
- UI indicator for machine energy provision
- Improved select mode

Bugs Fixed:
- Specs collected now count toward non-current mission objectives
- Camera zoom in buildings now works properly

Changed files in this update

