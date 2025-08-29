Been a minute! Sorry. CIGS Showcase is coming up in Chicago, and HyperTyper is sponsoring the show, and I'll be there showcasing!
But also, there's some new stuff in this build! It's a beta, since some of these new features are still incomplete or in testing.
The big thing is that there's now obstacles! In Arcade mode (previously "Rogue Mode", with the previous "Arcade" mode now being renamed "Classic") you'll get obstacles spawning in every 3 waves, getting harder to deal with the farther in you get. Walls will block your shots now, so be careful how you position! If this is unfun or too hard, please let me know - this is part of what I'm testing! (side note: currently only the "easy" tier of obstacles have solid walls)
There's also new enemy variants - shielded enemies and Golden enemies. Golden enemies are invulnerable to word shots and can ONLY be damaged by parries! There's also new Charger enemies and a new Spinner enemy that is always Golden.
The future roadmap includes more obstacles, more obstacle presets, and Challenges that will basically be scripted challenge levels. I'm of course hoping to continue to add more enemies and obstacles/hazards as development continues.
As always, please let me know any feedback or suggestions in the Discord
Note that there is a known bug with the Charger enemies flipping around visually
Playtest V3 Beta
