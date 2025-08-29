 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792416 Edited 29 August 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed the Save Selection not appearing bug and the bug where the camera stopped moving in the sewers! Im really sorry about these bugs and hope that you will enjoy the game now ^^

I wish you a great day!

Best regards,
Mateo (Zoroarts)

