Fixed the Save Selection not appearing bug and the bug where the camera stopped moving in the sewers! Im really sorry about these bugs and hope that you will enjoy the game now ^^
I wish you a great day!
Best regards,
Mateo (Zoroarts)
Post-Launch Hotfix #19
Update notes via Steam Community
