- The Grey Labyrinth’s Core: Follow Beatrix to the very heart of the mysterious Grey Labyrinth and discover a brand new zone that leads players to Rainbow Island’s Prismacore. Search every nook and cranny of these puzzling ruins in order to uncover the Labyrinth’s buried secrets. Tread carefully, Ranchers. Danger awaits you, as it does every hero, in Slime Rancher 2’s thrilling finale.
- Quantum Drones For Every Rancher: Those beloved, buzzing bees from Slime Rancher have returned, but with a Quantum upgrade! An adorable and expressive helper drone, Quantum Drones now have updated capacities to assist players with ranching at the Conservatory and resource collecting out on the range. Strange though, tech like this shouldn’t be possible. Unless…
- An Electrifying New Slime: A speedy and stylish new slime can be found deep in the Grey Labyrinth. These adrenaline junkies can be difficult to corral and will keep even an experienced Rancher on their toes. Keep a close eye on these hyperactive slimes; they love ricocheting off any surface with incredible bursts of energy.
- Stacked Rancher Upgrades and Gadgets: In this update, players will find new vacpack and player-specific upgrades to navigate and explore the Grey Labyrinth in its entirety, plus a host of new gadgets and gadget variants to assist players in all their exploration and decorating needs.
- Calling All Achievement Hunters: Patient players can now start earning achievements on Steam. Some special achievements will be earned retroactively, while others will require players to unlock that particular action in game a second time. Now, Ranchers, get hunting!
A Story Ends and Secrets Are Revealed
This update takes players into the heart of the Grey Labyrinth – traversing a mysterious terrarium, revealing hidden passages to a sonic secret, and facing a monstrous foe in its final moments. It’s up to you and your new friend Gigi to unveil the secret of the Prismacore and save Rainbow Island. But what of Gigi’s own secrets? Only time will tell…
Quantum Drones: A Bizzy Rancher’s Best Bud
A familiar, albeit upgraded, face returns with Quantum Drones. These cute robo-gadgets assist players in all their ranching and resource collecting needs. Their ability to swap between two different modes, Rancher or Explorer, greatly improves this gadget’s usefulness around Rainbow Island. Just make sure to keep these busy bees fueled up with plorts! With all this free time, Ranchers everywhere can explore without a care in the world.
- Rancher Mode, when placed on the Conservatory, allows drones to automate slime care, gardening, and clean up by completing programmed tasks.
- Explorer Mode, when placed out in the wilds, tasks drones with harvesting resources across Rainbow Island. Players will have immediate access to these gathered resources via the new Quantum Cloud inventory.
A Wiggly New Slime
- Hyper Slime
- Hyper Gordo
Tasty Food
- Turbo Tater
Plorts
- Hyper Plort
Mysterious Game Currency
- Rainbow Coins
New Vac and Player Upgrades
- Tank Booster VII
- Tank Booster VIII
- Power Injector II
- Regenerator II
- Shadow Sureshot
New Functional Gadgets
- Drone Station
- Dream Lantern II
- Warp Depots
- Teleporters
- Nullifier
- Master Gordo Snare
- Linked Cannon
- Trydro Turret
- Floral Slime Stage
New Deco Gadgets and Variants
- Prismatic Swirl Tree
- Prismatic Carousel
- Prismatic Ferris Wheel
- Prismatic Frozen Flame
- Large Prismatic Bonsai
- Medium Prismatic Ashwood
- Prismatic Striped Lamp
- Prismatic Seesaw
- Prismatic Swing
- Prismatic Swirl Shroom
- Miniatures Dome
- Electric Pillar Lamp
- Miniature Windmill
- Wooden Fence
- Straight Stone Fence
- Giant Stalks
- Curved Stone Fence
- Overgrown Lily Pad
- Swamp Blue Flower
- High-Tech Wall
- High-Tech Battery
- Gold Sloomber Statue
- Gold Yolky Statue
- Gold Kinetic Statue
- Gold Twin Statue
- Floral Slime Tree
- Small Flower PIllow
- Large Flower Pillow
- Flower Lamp
- Small Prismatic Teacup
- Large Prismatic Teacup
- Prismatic Miniature Windmill
- Tall Prismatic Flower Reef
- Prismatic Chilly Slime Stack
- Prismatic Flower Lamp
- Small Prismatic Pinwheel
- Large Prismatic Pinwheel
- Straight Prismatic Stone Fence
- Curved Prismatic Stone Fence
- Medium Prismatic Palm
- Prismatic Mossy Hen Statue
- Prismatic Giant Stalks
Additional Changes
- Say au revoir to the Early Access message on the Slime Rancher 2 title screen
- Map UI has been updated to include various Quantum Drone information
- Location
- Energy levels
- The Quantum Cloud
- Location
- Map has also been updated to include the rest of the Grey Labyrinth areas
- Added new icons
- Upgrade component item types now include an icon
- The Ranch has its own map icon. Now you’ll never forget the way back home!
- New game icons – including all the base slimes
- Added icons for mouse forward/back buttons in the bindings settings
- Upgrade component item types now include an icon
- In-game notification of changed keybindings in the event that an update overrides any player-made bindings
- The Fabricator button now has animated feedback upon pressing the button. She’s alive!
- Loot pots have received a shiny, gold makeover. Track them down, Ranchers, and reap the rewards
- Adjusted spawn rates for Sun Sap for slightly easier resource gathering
- On PC, players can now hide the HUD and first person models to take pictures of their favorite slimes or scenic vistas without obstruction
Bug Fixes
- Steam settings now recognize PlayStation controllers
- The Slimepedia opens with no performance issues
- Corrected inconsistent weights with Russian text
- We’ve warmed up the slimes bouncing through the snow so they’re no longer cold and blue from a distance
- Fixed distorted reflection in the water
- Sleeping Hunter Saber Largos display correctly
- Updated lighting transitions in certain areas
- Fixed a frame rate spike which could occur at the loading screen
- Ringtail Slime Largos are effectively dazed by Angler Slimes. They’re seeing stars now!
- Batty Cotton Largo wings now correctly attach to their bodies
- Grey Labyrinth ponds are now collectable water sources
- A specific Gigi Projector no longer plays a door opening sound effect
- Patched in multiple collision and environment fixes
- Cursed stretchy slimes are no more!
Known Issues
- Treasure Pods do not correctly display contents when opened if the player has previously viewed a variant of the pod’s content
- Some French text in the drone map tutorial cuts off
- Some Russian text in a Gigi conversation spills out of the speech bubble
- Weather for sub-zones in the Labyrinth indicate the weather pattern for the entire area rather than that specific sub-zone
- A few stray pixels found on the background of “Favorite of…” icon for Slime Toy purchases in the Coo-Coo Corner
- Hunter Hyper Largos radiate an orange hue when invisible instead of being invisible
- Cotton Dervish Largos are missing Dervish texturing
- Floating happy slime status can disappear when standing on top of them
- Hyper Twin Largos orbital spheres incorrectly display the same color
- Cotton Phosphor Largo tails are incorrectly colored yellow
- The Nullifier’s blue lightning effect appears solid
- Chicken coop walls and Sloomber Slime clouds are invisible within the Dream Lantern’s effect radius
- When exiting the tunnel from the lava rooms of the Labyrinth, a bridge shadow “pops” into view
- Shadows incorrectly appear on Feral Phosphor Largos
- The Dream Lantern visual effect can bug when placed underground or within caves
- Too many drones competing to execute the same task can cause them to freeze
- Sprinting over some objects may cause Beatrix to unexpectedly jump
What’s Next for Slime Rancher 2?
Thank you to our incredible community for supporting Slime Rancher 2’s ongoing development and updates. We have some of the most dedicated, creative, and sweetest players on this side of the Far, Far Range. It can’t be overstated how much your support means to the studio, and how your passion for this wiggly world continues to inspire us. So, Ranchers (new and old!), enjoy the full experience of Slime Rancher 2 and take the leap with Bea into a thrilling finale.
This might leave players wondering: is this the end? Far, far from it, friend! The team is already hard at work on our next update. The community should expect to see continued development and refinement of Slime Rancher 2 including a host of balances, fixes, and quality of life features, as well as new gameplay content. As always, keep an eye out for more info across our social media accounts. But for now, happy ranching!
For all things related to Slime Rancher 2 support, please visit the official Slime Rancher 2 Help Center.
Experiencing a bug? Go ahead and check our Known Issues page to see if the team is already aware of the issue. If you don’t see a particular bug listed, please submit a ticket to our team. Be sure to include your platform of choice, a detailed description of the bug you’ve encountered, and any screenshots or video recordings. All this information will help the team identify and reproduce the issue.
