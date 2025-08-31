New Features:
-New Dynamic NPC spawn system:
-NPC squads will now spawn from origin points in the over world and travel in real time between
levels toward objectives or on patrols.
-NPC squads and roaming monsters will save their location and status persistently.
-NPCs will retain their appearance, trade inventors and equipment between level transitions.
-Added Several New Weapons.
-You can now add custom Radio Music:
Silverfish>Content>Music>Radio (Currently only .wav files work)
-3 New contracts.
Changes:
-Added day counter to clock on map screen.
-Added custom insignias for Conscript uniforms.
-Scav guards at Slums will now have delayed respawns.
-Player can no longer disguise themself as a faction they already have a positive reputation with.
-Improved red flare particle FX making it less annoying to hold.
-Made Not Deer more susceptible to kinetic dmg.
-Slightly buffed .45 hollow point dmg.
-Slightly buffed 12 gauge slug dmg.
-Made super powerful artifacts more rare. They will now only be found as specific end game rewards. Many of these end game activities are still a work in progress.
-Mamma Roach will no longer reward the player with a Regression Matrix for revealing the bank safe combination. She now gives a more thematic reward.
-Buffed the Scorcher.
-Dungeon doors will now make an audible noise when NPCs travel through them.
-Added a lamp to the safe house on black lake.
-Adjusted physics friction of props and surfaces.
-Scoped weapons now scale sensitivity based off of FoV. The Scope slider setting now acts as a general ADS sensitivity multiplier. (You may want to reset your ADS sens slider)
-Familiar Scent now works on all canines.
-The manor key no longer drops from a butler android. It has a new spawn location.
-Various other changes to the Metropol Manor house.
-Headgear will now properly display faction rep buffs.
-Bandit Jacket with Facemask or Looter Mask can be worn as a Freelancer disguise.
-Fire Wardstone will now spawn flames on the entity that attacked the player, rather than the player themselves.
-Revised artifact loot crate pool.
-The descriptions of blue and yellow flares now explain their use.
-The heartbeat sound will now end when the player dies.
-Upon popular request, Freelance and Insurrection stalkers will now accept cash in barters again.
-Added a kill plane below all levels, if the player hits it, the game will reload the last save, regardless of mode.
Bug Fixes:
-Addressed issues with artifact spawning systems.
-Level transitions properly advance time.
-Fixed weird glass refraction.
-Fixed muzzle velocity of the H-SMG 45 and its variants.
-Fixed bugs associated with redeeming quest rewards.
-Fixed weapons dropping out of the bottom of loot chests.
-Made disguises getting forced compromised work even if you momentarily remove your disguise.
-Loot items no longer phys glitch with rag dolls.
-Large NPCs will no longer spawn in small spaces that can trap them.
-Barter interact points will now correctly deactivate when traders are killed.
-Fixed various broken nav mesh spots.
-There is no end to the typos I must fix.
-The correct warning message will now appear when you try to abandon a contract.
-Fixed broken text on FPS limit setting.
-Player rep bonus will now be correctly applied when NPCs are IDing the player.
-The Handy Man will now only grab NPCs that can see it.
-Addressed an issue that was causing explosion damage to not proc on certain destructible entities like turrets and demolition quest objectives.
-Faction rep buffs now actually work properly.
-Fixed Cult Stalkers sometimes having Insurrection logos on their backpacks.
-Arc Wardstone should no longer damage the player.
-Increased LoD bounds for Starburst PFX.
-Explosive projectiles will now detonate on water surface.
-Fish will now immediately stop biting after picking up the Pale Bone Artifact.
-Artifacts should no longer be able to spawn under artifact craters.
-Many other minor changes and tweaks.
Known Issues:
-Some Tarot card effects will need to be re-factored in order to work better in the new spawn system.
Beta 0.2.4 Persistent NPC Spawn System Update
