31 August 2025 Build 19792359 Edited 31 August 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
New Features:

-New Dynamic NPC spawn system:
-NPC squads will now spawn from origin points in the over world and travel in real time between
levels toward objectives or on patrols.
-NPC squads and roaming monsters will save their location and status persistently.
-NPCs will retain their appearance, trade inventors and equipment between level transitions.

-Added Several New Weapons.

-You can now add custom Radio Music:
Silverfish>Content>Music>Radio (Currently only .wav files work)

-3 New contracts.



Changes:

-Added day counter to clock on map screen.

-Added custom insignias for Conscript uniforms.

-Scav guards at Slums will now have delayed respawns.

-Player can no longer disguise themself as a faction they already have a positive reputation with.

-Improved red flare particle FX making it less annoying to hold.

-Made Not Deer more susceptible to kinetic dmg.

-Slightly buffed .45 hollow point dmg.

-Slightly buffed 12 gauge slug dmg.

-Made super powerful artifacts more rare. They will now only be found as specific end game rewards. Many of these end game activities are still a work in progress.

-Mamma Roach will no longer reward the player with a Regression Matrix for revealing the bank safe combination. She now gives a more thematic reward.

-Buffed the Scorcher.

-Dungeon doors will now make an audible noise when NPCs travel through them.

-Added a lamp to the safe house on black lake.

-Adjusted physics friction of props and surfaces.

-Scoped weapons now scale sensitivity based off of FoV. The Scope slider setting now acts as a general ADS sensitivity multiplier. (You may want to reset your ADS sens slider)

-Familiar Scent now works on all canines.

-The manor key no longer drops from a butler android. It has a new spawn location.

-Various other changes to the Metropol Manor house.

-Headgear will now properly display faction rep buffs.

-Bandit Jacket with Facemask or Looter Mask can be worn as a Freelancer disguise.

-Fire Wardstone will now spawn flames on the entity that attacked the player, rather than the player themselves.

-Revised artifact loot crate pool.

-The descriptions of blue and yellow flares now explain their use.

-The heartbeat sound will now end when the player dies.

-Upon popular request, Freelance and Insurrection stalkers will now accept cash in barters again.

-Added a kill plane below all levels, if the player hits it, the game will reload the last save, regardless of mode.




Bug Fixes:

-Addressed issues with artifact spawning systems.

-Level transitions properly advance time.

-Fixed weird glass refraction.

-Fixed muzzle velocity of the H-SMG 45 and its variants.

-Fixed bugs associated with redeeming quest rewards.

-Fixed weapons dropping out of the bottom of loot chests.

-Made disguises getting forced compromised work even if you momentarily remove your disguise.

-Loot items no longer phys glitch with rag dolls.

-Large NPCs will no longer spawn in small spaces that can trap them.

-Barter interact points will now correctly deactivate when traders are killed.

-Fixed various broken nav mesh spots.

-There is no end to the typos I must fix.

-The correct warning message will now appear when you try to abandon a contract.

-Fixed broken text on FPS limit setting.

-Player rep bonus will now be correctly applied when NPCs are IDing the player.

-The Handy Man will now only grab NPCs that can see it.

-Addressed an issue that was causing explosion damage to not proc on certain destructible entities like turrets and demolition quest objectives.

-Faction rep buffs now actually work properly.

-Fixed Cult Stalkers sometimes having Insurrection logos on their backpacks.

-Arc Wardstone should no longer damage the player.

-Increased LoD bounds for Starburst PFX.

-Explosive projectiles will now detonate on water surface.

-Fish will now immediately stop biting after picking up the Pale Bone Artifact.

-Artifacts should no longer be able to spawn under artifact craters.

-Many other minor changes and tweaks.


Known Issues:

-Some Tarot card effects will need to be re-factored in order to work better in the new spawn system.

