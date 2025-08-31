New Features:



-New Dynamic NPC spawn system:

-NPC squads will now spawn from origin points in the over world and travel in real time between

levels toward objectives or on patrols.

-NPC squads and roaming monsters will save their location and status persistently.

-NPCs will retain their appearance, trade inventors and equipment between level transitions.



-Added Several New Weapons.



-You can now add custom Radio Music:

Silverfish>Content>Music>Radio (Currently only .wav files work)



-3 New contracts.







Changes:



-Added day counter to clock on map screen.



-Added custom insignias for Conscript uniforms.



-Scav guards at Slums will now have delayed respawns.



-Player can no longer disguise themself as a faction they already have a positive reputation with.



-Improved red flare particle FX making it less annoying to hold.



-Made Not Deer more susceptible to kinetic dmg.



-Slightly buffed .45 hollow point dmg.



-Slightly buffed 12 gauge slug dmg.



-Made super powerful artifacts more rare. They will now only be found as specific end game rewards. Many of these end game activities are still a work in progress.



-Mamma Roach will no longer reward the player with a Regression Matrix for revealing the bank safe combination. She now gives a more thematic reward.



-Buffed the Scorcher.



-Dungeon doors will now make an audible noise when NPCs travel through them.



-Added a lamp to the safe house on black lake.



-Adjusted physics friction of props and surfaces.



-Scoped weapons now scale sensitivity based off of FoV. The Scope slider setting now acts as a general ADS sensitivity multiplier. (You may want to reset your ADS sens slider)



-Familiar Scent now works on all canines.



-The manor key no longer drops from a butler android. It has a new spawn location.



-Various other changes to the Metropol Manor house.



-Headgear will now properly display faction rep buffs.



-Bandit Jacket with Facemask or Looter Mask can be worn as a Freelancer disguise.



-Fire Wardstone will now spawn flames on the entity that attacked the player, rather than the player themselves.



-Revised artifact loot crate pool.



-The descriptions of blue and yellow flares now explain their use.



-The heartbeat sound will now end when the player dies.



-Upon popular request, Freelance and Insurrection stalkers will now accept cash in barters again.



-Added a kill plane below all levels, if the player hits it, the game will reload the last save, regardless of mode.









Bug Fixes:



-Addressed issues with artifact spawning systems.



-Level transitions properly advance time.



-Fixed weird glass refraction.



-Fixed muzzle velocity of the H-SMG 45 and its variants.



-Fixed bugs associated with redeeming quest rewards.



-Fixed weapons dropping out of the bottom of loot chests.



-Made disguises getting forced compromised work even if you momentarily remove your disguise.



-Loot items no longer phys glitch with rag dolls.



-Large NPCs will no longer spawn in small spaces that can trap them.



-Barter interact points will now correctly deactivate when traders are killed.



-Fixed various broken nav mesh spots.



-There is no end to the typos I must fix.



-The correct warning message will now appear when you try to abandon a contract.



-Fixed broken text on FPS limit setting.



-Player rep bonus will now be correctly applied when NPCs are IDing the player.



-The Handy Man will now only grab NPCs that can see it.



-Addressed an issue that was causing explosion damage to not proc on certain destructible entities like turrets and demolition quest objectives.



-Faction rep buffs now actually work properly.



-Fixed Cult Stalkers sometimes having Insurrection logos on their backpacks.



-Arc Wardstone should no longer damage the player.



-Increased LoD bounds for Starburst PFX.



-Explosive projectiles will now detonate on water surface.



-Fish will now immediately stop biting after picking up the Pale Bone Artifact.



-Artifacts should no longer be able to spawn under artifact craters.



-Many other minor changes and tweaks.





Known Issues:



-Some Tarot card effects will need to be re-factored in order to work better in the new spawn system.

