29 August 2025 Build 19792276 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Black Death has descended upon England, leaving its beautiful hillsides scarred with the graves of those poor souls who succumbed to its cold grip. Though the Plague brings death untold, Cheese Rolling lives on.

Changes:

-Added Cemetery map

-Added Plague Doctor skin

-Added achievements

-New crowned message + receive crown instantly on 10th point

-Updated lobby browser to display more lobbies from around the world (closest still listed first)

-Improved display of Japanese, Chinese, and Korean text

-Lowered menu music volume

Thanks so much to everyone who’s played these first 10 days, it really means a lot to see people having fun with this stupid game. More updates + new projects to come.

