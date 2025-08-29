(๑•̀ㅂ•́)و✧ New Gameplay: Kitchen & Crafting

・👩‍🍳 Brand new kitchen environment where you can craft equipment or Japanese dishes by following recipes.

・🌾 New ingredients: Rice grains & Cooked rice.

・🍣 New craftable items: Cooked rice and sushi.

・🛡️ New craftable equipment: Shield 「ブロック」 = Block (made of wood)



🎴 New Items & Cards

・🃏 New card at 2nd shop: 「影爆弾」= かげばくだん = Shadow Bomb.

・📝 All item names now shown in Japanese → Hover on item in your inventory (bag) to see furigana + English. This will help players to try and learn the kanji instead of looking at the English each time.

・New enemy ようがん (at castle gate) attack animation & sound.



🎓 Japanese Learning

・📖 JLPT N5 Q&A added!



⚡ Performance Update

・🔧 Performance fix → Player’s home moved to new coordinates.

・⚠️ This may cause errors for players who saved there - sorry for the inconvenience! Please join Discord and let me know if you were affected. You can safely save anywhere, the home coordinates are now fixed and won’t change again.



💬 Community

・🙏 Thanks for testing and sharing feedback! Your ideas shape the game every step of the way.



またね！

Light :>