29 August 2025 Build 19792222 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(๑•̀ㅂ•́)و✧ New Gameplay: Kitchen & Crafting
・👩‍🍳 Brand new kitchen environment where you can craft equipment or Japanese dishes by following recipes.
・🌾 New ingredients: Rice grains & Cooked rice.
・🍣 New craftable items: Cooked rice and sushi.
・🛡️ New craftable equipment: Shield 「ブロック」 = Block (made of wood)

🎴 New Items & Cards
・🃏 New card at 2nd shop: 「影爆弾」= かげばくだん = Shadow Bomb.
・📝 All item names now shown in Japanese → Hover on item in your inventory (bag) to see furigana + English. This will help players to try and learn the kanji instead of looking at the English each time.
・New enemy ようがん (at castle gate) attack animation & sound.

🎓 Japanese Learning
・📖 JLPT N5 Q&A added!

⚡ Performance Update
・🔧 Performance fix → Player’s home moved to new coordinates.
・⚠️ This may cause errors for players who saved there - sorry for the inconvenience! Please join Discord and let me know if you were affected. You can safely save anywhere, the home coordinates are now fixed and won’t change again.

💬 Community
・🙏 Thanks for testing and sharing feedback! Your ideas shape the game every step of the way.

またね！
Light :>

