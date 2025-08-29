 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792198
Update notes via Steam Community

New endings are now added with new scenes for both of the girls. Mika and Rika.


Thank you for all the love and support.
Join my discord to get latest news about my games and other behind the scene art stuff.

https://discord.gg/48pssxQPEm

Changed files in this update


  
