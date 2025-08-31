A new update is here! 🎉

We’ve been working on polishing the experience and fixing some issues reported by the community.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

✅ Adjusted Mix’s dialogue resolution at the end of the last level in each world.

✅ Fixed a bug where bullets stopped working after restarting a level.

✅ Resolved an issue that caused progress loss when replaying a previous level.

✅ Properly aligned the “Back To Main Menu” text on the world selection screen.

Thank you for playing Mix It and sharing your feedback with us.

🎮 Special News

We had the amazing opportunity to showcase Mix It at Gamescom Cologne this year!

And even better — we’ve released a brand-new trailer! 🚀 Don’t miss it!