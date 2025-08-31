A new update is here! 🎉
We’ve been working on polishing the experience and fixing some issues reported by the community.
🛠️ Fixes & Improvements
✅ Adjusted Mix’s dialogue resolution at the end of the last level in each world.
✅ Fixed a bug where bullets stopped working after restarting a level.
✅ Resolved an issue that caused progress loss when replaying a previous level.
✅ Properly aligned the “Back To Main Menu” text on the world selection screen.
Thank you for playing Mix It and sharing your feedback with us.
🎮 Special News
We had the amazing opportunity to showcase Mix It at Gamescom Cologne this year!
And even better — we’ve released a brand-new trailer! 🚀 Don’t miss it!
Changed files in this update