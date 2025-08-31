 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19792153 Edited 31 August 2025 – 18:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update is here! 🎉
We’ve been working on polishing the experience and fixing some issues reported by the community.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

  • ✅ Adjusted Mix’s dialogue resolution at the end of the last level in each world.

  • ✅ Fixed a bug where bullets stopped working after restarting a level.

  • ✅ Resolved an issue that caused progress loss when replaying a previous level.

  • ✅ Properly aligned the “Back To Main Menu” text on the world selection screen.

Thank you for playing Mix It and sharing your feedback with us.

🎮 Special News

We had the amazing opportunity to showcase Mix It at Gamescom Cologne this year!
And even better — we’ve released a brand-new trailer! 🚀 Don’t miss it!

