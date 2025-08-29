Hello!
Quick update to 7821 Akuji:
- Added in missing walls in 2 levels.
- Removed paths that led to dead ends
- Removed one battery pickup segment as it was pointless.
- Removed unused plugins and reduced export filesize slightly.
Many thanks to SinisterHeart Gaming on youtube!
Update notes for v1.04
