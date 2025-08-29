 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792151
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!
Quick update to 7821 Akuji:
- Added in missing walls in 2 levels.
- Removed paths that led to dead ends
- Removed one battery pickup segment as it was pointless.
- Removed unused plugins and reduced export filesize slightly.

Many thanks to SinisterHeart Gaming on youtube!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2849821
