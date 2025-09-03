Important
New PTB Flow
Starting with the 9.2.0 PTB, we are changing the way users connect to the PTB, simplifying the process we use to port saves over to test builds:
All characters you have unlocked via Steam will be unlocked on the PTB, including any new character(s) introduced in this update.
If DLC content has been unlocked via a platform other than Steam (including the in-game Store), this will not be automatically unlocked in the PTB. This content can be unlocked with the provided Auric Cells.
When accessing a character's Bloodweb, the character will be automatically set to Level 50 and Prestige 3, unlocking their perks to Tier 3, as well as any items that would regularly be obtained during this process.
All offerings, items, and add-ons will be pre-loaded with 99 units available.
12,500 Auric Cells and 1 million Bloodpoints will be given on each new PTB version, available to explore Outfits and Characters in the Store.
New Content
New Killer - The Krasue
KILLER POWER: UNBODIED FLESH
The Krasue detaches from its body, emerging as a floating head with a trail of organs drifting behind it.
SPECIAL ABILITY: CORPOREAL WEAVE
Press Ability button 1 to shift between Body and Head Form.
Body Form has a 32 meter Terror Radius.
Head Form has a 40 meter Terror Radius. It is slightly faster but cannot break pallets and is not granted the Bloodlust status effect.
KILLER EFFECT: LEECHED
Hitting a Survivor with Intestinal Whip and Regurgitate adds to their Leech Meter. When the meter is filled, the Survivor is afflicted with Leeched I.
Leeched I: The Leech Meter automatically fills over time, up to Leeched II.
Leeched II: The Survivor is afflicted with Broken. If healthy, they become injured.
SPECIAL ABILITY: INTESTINAL WHIP
In Head Form, press the Attack button to lash out with your internal organs.
Survivors afflicted with Leeched can be damaged by Intestinal Whip.
Intestinal Whip partially fills a Survivor’s Leech Meter, up to Leech I.
SPECIAL ABILITY: REGURGITATE
In Body Form, press and hold the Power button to charge Regurgitate. When charged, tap the Attack button to spew a Leeching Gland.
Leeching Gland completely fills a Survivor’s Leech Meter, up to Leech I.
SPECIAL ABILITY: HEADLONG FLIGHT
In Head Form, press and hold the Power button to speed through the air.
SPECIAL ITEM: GLOWING FUNGUS
Survivors can eat Glowing Fungus to decrease the Leech Meter over time. Being hit ends the effect.
NEW KILLER PERKS:
Ravenous
Whenever you hook a Survivor for the first time, gain 1 token, up to 4.
When you have 4 tokens, all Survivors scream and gain Exposed for 40/50/60 seconds.
Wandering Eye
Whenever you start chasing a Survivor, reveal the auras of all other injured Survivors within 16/16/16 meters for 5/5/5 seconds.
This perk has a 40/35/30-second cooldown.
Hex: Overture of Doom
Spawns a Hex Totem that curses the farthest generator and reveals its aura to you in yellow.
When a Survivor repairs the cursed generator for 5/5/5 seconds, you gain Undetectable and your Terror Radius is applied to the generator for 20/25/30 seconds.
When the cursed generator is repaired, the next farthest generator is cursed.
New Survivor - Vee Boonyasak
NEW SURVIVOR PERKS:
Road Life
While injured, not Broken and repairing a generator, gain 1/1/1 token for each regular great skill check success.
When you have 8/7/6 tokens, spend all tokens and gain 100%/100%/100% healing speed until you stop healing.
Lose 2/2/2 tokens when you fail a regular skill check.
ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR!
Press Ability button 2 while standing and idle to enter the "performance" interaction that lasts up to 15/15/15 seconds and empowers Survivors within 16/16/16 meters. You will get continuous skill checks during the performance. The effect lasts for 90/90/90 seconds if the performance is completed.
Increases the odds of getting healing and repair skill checks by 20/20/20%.
When the ability is cancelled or the performance completes, it goes on cooldown for 110/100/90 seconds.
Ghost Notes
While you have Exhausted, your scratch marks disappear 50/50/50% faster.
You recover 5/7.5/10% faster from Exhausted.
Features
Tunneling Reduction Update
Added Custom Match options to enable/disable this feature.
Unhook Protections Update
Survivors that are unhooked or unhook themselves receive Unhook Protections for 30 seconds, which include:
10% Haste status effect
Endurance status effect
Elusive status effect (new status effect that hides grunts of pain, aura, scratch marks, and pools of blood)
No collision with other players
Reveal the Killer's aura within 32 meters
Immunity to Killer Instinct
Immunity to AFK crows
These effects linger for 3 seconds after being healed for a full health state.
These effects are lost when performing a Conspicuous Action.
These effects are disabled when all generators are completed, except for the Haste and Endurance status effects.
The Survivor is still susceptible to attacks and powers.
Hook Status Update
When a Survivor is hooked, the hook's status is obscured for the Killer:
The Killer cannot see the hook's status in the HUD
The Killer can no longer see the hook's aura
When a Survivor is unhooked:
There is no loud noise notification
The hook's status in the HUD is revealed 10 seconds later
These effects are disabled when all generators are completed.
Unique Hook Bonuses
When hooking a Survivor that is different than the last hooked Survivor, the Killer gains the following effects:
20% bonus to the next damage generator action ("kicking" the generator)
10% Haste for 15 seconds
Breaking a pallet or damaging a Survivor removes this bonus
Reveal all Survivors outside of 40 meters that have less than or equal hook states for 4 seconds (think: basekit Barbecue & Chili)
These effects can only be gained when the Killer performs the hook interaction themselves.
The following Killers have a different set of bonuses:
The Blight, The Dark Lord, The Ghoul, The Hillbilly, The Krasue, and The Nurse
They get:
10% bonus to the next damage generator action
5% Haste for 10 seconds
The same aura reveal bonus as above
These effects are disabled when all generators are completed.
Tunneling Penalties
When a Survivor dies to a hook action or Mori before 6 total hook states, the remaining Survivors gain a 25% repair speed bonus.
When a Survivor is hooked multiple times in a row, with the hook action directly resulting in them dying, the Killer loses the ability to block, damage, or regress generators by any means.
Perks
The following perks have been updated. See the Perk Updates sections below for more details:
Killer: Barbecue & Chili, Eruption, Pop Goes the Weasel, Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance
Survivor: Babysitter, Borrowed Time, Off the Record
Slugging Reduction Update
Self-Recovery
While in the Dying State, the Resolve bar appears below the Recovery bar.
The Resolve bar takes 90 seconds to fill. Progress does not reset between downs.
Once the Resolve bar is full, the Survivor gains the ability to pick themselves up from the Dying State after fully recovering.
Added a custom game setting to disable full recovery.
Note: Perks can allow a Survivor to pick themselves up before the Resolve bar has been filled, so long as their conditions are met.
Quality of Life Improvements
Survivors can now crawl and recover at the same time.
Recovery is now automatic and no longer requires a button to be held.
When full self-recovery is available, tap the Interact button to pick yourself up.
Crawling speed increases over time when left in the Dying State, from 0.7m/s to 1.05m/s.
Added a new scenario to the Abandon option: After recovering or being healed from the Dying State twice, the option to Abandon becomes available the next time you are downed.
Perks
The following perks have been updated. See the Perk Updates sections below for more details:
Survivor: Tenacity, No Mither, Plot Twist
Killer: Deerstalker, A Nurse's Calling
Pallet Density Quality of Life Update
Updated various Realms to adjust the quantity and distribution of pallets, reducing the presence of "dead zones".
Affected Realms: The MacMillan Estate, Autohaven Wreckers, Coldwind Farm, Crotus Prenn Asylum, Haddonfield, Backwater Swamp, Red Forest, Yamaoka Estate, Ormond, The Decimated Borgo
Content Updates
Killer Rework - The Shape
Summary
The Shape now has three modes: Stalker, Pursuer, and Evil Incarnate.
The Shape can swap between Stalker & Pursuer modes without needing to Stalk.
The Shape must Stalk Survivors to unlock Evil Incarnate mode.
While Evil Incarnate mode is active, The Shape has a new special attack: Slaughtering Strike.
Updated most Add-Ons.
Stalker Mode (Previously Evil Within I)
The Shape is Undetectable and moves at 4.2m/s.
Hold the Power button to Stalk nearby Survivors.
When the Stalk meter is full, automatically enter Pursuer Mode. Stalker Mode becomes unavailable.
Note: No longer decreases lunge range.
Pursuer Mode (Previously Evil Within II)
The Shape has a 24m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s.
Vault speed is increased by 15%.
Lunge range, breaking speed, and stun recovery speeds are increased by 10%.
Evil Incarnate Mode (Previously Evil Within III)
When the Stalk meter is full, tap the Ability button to activate Evil Incarnate Mode.
Evil Incarnate mode lasts 40 seconds.
The Shape has a 40m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s.
Vault speed is increased by 15%.
Unlocks a new special attack: Slaughtering Strike.
Unlocks the ability to kill Survivors who have reached the final hook stage. This cannot be used on Survivors with Endurance.
Note: Survivors are no longer Exposed.
Note: No longer increases lunge range.
Special Attack: Slaughtering Strike
Hold the Power button to charge a lunge, then press the Attack button to begin the attack.
Holding the Power button longer extends the lunge's duration up to a maximum of 2 seconds.
Slaughtering Strike has a base speed of 6.9m/s.
Hits with Slaughtering Strike instantly down healthy Survivors.
Slaughtering Strike can break pallets and breakable walls.
Slaughtering Strike has a 6 second cooldown.
Stalking
The Stalk meter now takes 5 points to fill (was 3 for Tier 1, 6 for Tier 2).
Increased the movement speed multiplier when Stalking a Survivor to 60% (was 20%).
Stalk rate is decreased by 25% while moving.
When the Stalk meter is not full, after 20 seconds of not Stalking, Stalk progress decays to 50%.
Decreased the maximum Stalking range to 32m (was 40m).
Note: Survivors no longer have a limited amount of Stalk points.
Note: Stalk rate is no longer affected by distance.
The Shape's Add-Ons
Tacky Earrings:
Increases movement speed while Stalking by 20% (was 10%).
Memorial Flower (Rework):
Increases movement speed in Stalker Mode to 4.4m/s.
Boyfriend's Memo (Rework):
Increases maximum Stalk range by 8 meters.
Blond Hair (Rework):
Scratch marks and pools of blood last 100% longer while in Stalker Mode.
Reflective Fragment (Rework):
Slaughtering Strike only deals a single health state of damage. Hitting a Survivor with Slaughtering Strike adds 20 seconds to Evil Incarnate's duration.
Jewelry (Rework):
Increases Stalk rate when Stalking stationary Survivors by 10%.
Hair Brush (Rework):
When Evil Incarnate is activated, the next pallet you break is destroyed 50% faster.
Glass Fragment (Rework):
Increases the movement speed of Slaughtering Strike by 5%. Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 25%.
Dead Rabbit:
Decreases Terror Radius in Pursuer Mode by 25%. Increases Terror Radius in Evil Incarnate by 25%.
Mirror Shard (Rework):
Increases the base duration of Slaughtering Strike by 0.25 seconds. Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 25%.
Jewelry Box (Rework):
Decreases Stalk range by 16 meters. Increases Stalk rate by 30%.
J. Myers Memorial (Rework):
While Evil Incarnate is active, your pickup and hook speeds are increased by 40%.
Hair Bow:
Increases the duration of Evil Incarnate by 20 seconds (was 30). Decreases Stalk rate by 20%.
Vanity Mirror (Rework):
When Evil Incarnate ends, you see the auras of all Survivors for 4 seconds.
Tombstone Piece (Rework):
When Evil Incarnate is activated, you become Undetectable for 20 seconds.
Lock of Hair (Rework):
While Evil Incarnate is active, hold the Ability button to end it prematurely and retain 50% of the remaining duration as Stalk progress.
Judith's Tombstone (Rework):
Hooking a Survivor during Evil Incarnate refreshes its duration. Limits the duration of Evil Incarnate to 40 seconds.
Fragrant Tuft of Hair (Rework):
Survivors become Exposed while Evil Incarnate is active. Your lunge range is increased by 50% while in Evil Incarnate mode. You can no longer use Slaughtering Strike.
Killer Updates
The Unknown
Increased Weakened duration increase upon injuring a healthy Survivor with UVX projectile to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds).
Reduced movement speed recovery time after teleporting to 1.3 seconds (was 1.4 seconds).
Increased The Unknown's vertical camera axis to allow higher aim elevation with the UVX Projectile.
The Unknown's Add-Ons
Rabbit's Foot:
Afflicts the Hemorrhage status effect to Survivors injured by UVX for 45 seconds (was 30 seconds).
Blurry Photo:
After Teleporting, regain full movement speed 7% faster (was 15%).
Last Known Recording:
Reduces the Hallucinations’ aura range visible to Survivors by 35% (was 25%).
Slashed Backpack:
Destroying a Hallucination with UVX decreases the time until the next Hallucination spawns by 65% (was 75%). The extra time should allow for more precise placement.
Vanishing Box:
Increases Hallucination spawn time by 120% (was 80%).
Hypnotist’s Watch:
Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).
Serum Vial:
Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).
The Dark Lord
Vampire Form:
Reduced the cooldown of Hellfire to 9.5 seconds (was 10 seconds).
Increased the number of Hellfire pillars to 8 (was 7).
Reduced Hellfire charge movement speed to 3.68m/s (was 3.8m/s).
Increased movement speed recovery time after activating Hellfire to 2.35 seconds (was 2.25 seconds).
Wolf Form:
Increased Pounce Attack charge time to 0.9 seconds (was 0.85 seconds).
Increased Scent Orb spawn time to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).
Bat Form:
Increased Bat Form flying movement friction to reduce sliding motion to 2.2 (was 1.6).
The Dark Lord's Add-Ons
Ruby Circlet:
Reduces the cooldown of Hellfire by 5% (was 10%).
Clock Tower Gear:
Reduces the cooldown of Shapeshift by 5% (was 10%).
Traveler's Hat:
Increases Shapeshift speed by 5% (was 10%).
Moonstone Necklace:
Reduces the size of the Terror Radius in Vampire and Wolf Forms by 8 meters (was 4 meters).
Blood-Filled Goblet:
Increases the duration of Scent Orbs by 60% (was 50%).
White Wolf Medallion:
Increases Killer Instinct duration by 1 second while in Wolf Form after Survivors complete rushed actions (was 0.8 seconds)
Killer Doll:
Increases the cooldown reduction of Pounce Attacks from Scent Orbs by 30% (was 50%).
Force of Echo:
Increases the spawn rate of Scent Orbs by 10% (was 17%).
Medusa's Hair:
Survivors within 8 meters (was 12 meters) of your teleport destination suffer from an 8% Hindered status effect for 2 seconds (was 3 seconds).
Warg's Fang:
Reveals the auras of all Survivors whose Scent Orbs you have collected for 5 seconds (was 4 seconds).
Lapis Lazuli:
After teleporting to a window, it is blocked for 8 seconds (was 15 seconds).
Ring of Vlad:
Hellfire pillar reduction downside removed (was reduced by 1 pillar).
The Clown
Increased the time it takes for Afterpiece Antidote clouds to activate to 1.6 seconds (was 1).
Increased the duration of the Hindered effect after leaving an Afterpiece Tonic cloud to 1.6 seconds (was 1).
The Ghoul
When grabbing a Survivor on the other side of a vault with Kagune Leap, the Survivor is released at the start of the vault instead of the end.
The Oni
Increased the number of Blood Orbs that spawn when hooking a Survivor to 5 (was 2).
Survivor Perk Updates
Babysitter (Rework):
After unhooking a Survivor, you see the Survivor's aura and the Killer's aura for 8/10/12 seconds.
Borrowed Time:
Survivors you unhook retain their Unhook Protections for an additional 8/10/12 seconds.
Clairvoyance:
Increased aura reading duration to 10/11/12 seconds (was 8/9/10 seconds).
Friendly Competition:
Increased the bonus repair progress speed duration to 100/110/120 seconds (was 45/60/75 seconds).
Hope:
Decreased the Haste status effect gained when the Exit Gates are powered to 3/4/5% (was 5/6/7%).
No Mither:
Increased the volume reduction for grunts of pain to 100% across all tiers (was 25/50/75%).
Off the Record:
Removed the Endurance status effect.
Removed the stipulation that it disables once Exit Gates are powered.
Added a new effect: While active, you do not leave scratch marks while sprinting.
Leader:
Increased action speed bonus value to 20/25/30% (was 15/20/25%).
Increased action speed bonus range to 10 meters (was 8 meters).
Updated perk description to simplify linger effect.
Lucky Star:
Decreased cooldown to 35/30/25 seconds (was 40/35/30 seconds).
Pharmacy:
Unlocking chests is 75/100/125% faster (was 70/85/100%).
The hearing distance for noises from unlocking chests is reduced by 12 meters (was 16 meters).
Guarantees an Emergency Med-Kit upon completing the interaction.
Plot Twist:
Added a new effect: Increases recovery speed by 25% when used.
Poised:
Increased Killer aura reveal duration when repairing a generator for the first time to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds).
Increased time where you leave no scratch marks after a generator is completed to 20/25/30 seconds (was 10/12/14 seconds).
Quick Gambit:
Decreased the cooldown when losing a health state to 40 seconds (was 60 seconds).
Tenacity:
Added a new effect: Prevents your aura from being read while in the Dying State.
Decreased crawling speed bonus to 15/20/25% (was 30/40/50%).
Vigil:
Survivors can now only benefit from one Vigil perk's effect at a time (previously stacked with other versions of itself).
Killer Perk Updates
All-Shaking Thunder:
Increased lunge attack distance increase duration to 15/20/25 seconds (was 8/12/16 seconds).
A Nurse's Calling:
Increased range to 28/30/32m (was 20/24/28). No longer affects Survivors who are in the Dying State.
Barbecue and Chili (Rework):
After hooking all Survivors once, increase the base generator damage by 3/4/5%.
Dark Arrogance:
Decreased the blind and pallet stun duration increase to 15% (was 25%).
Dead Man's Switch:
Decreased generator blocking duration to 25/30/35 seconds (was 40/45/50 seconds).
Deerstalker (Rework):
When a Survivor sees your aura, you see their aura. Every 40/35/30 seconds, reveal your aura to the Survivor with the lowest chase time for 3 seconds.
Eruption:
Decreased generator progress loss to 5/5/5% (was 10/10/10%).
Hex: Ruin:
Increased the generator regression to 100/125/150% (was 50/75/100%).
Leverage:
Decreased healing speed reduction value to 20/25/30% (was 30/40/50%).
Increased healing speed reduction duration to 60 seconds (was 30 seconds).
Monitor and Abuse:
While in a chase, your terror radius is now increased by 5/10/15% (was 6/7/8 meters).
Otherwise, your terror radius is now decreased by 15/20/25% (was 6/7/8 meters).
Pop Goes the Weasel:
Decreased generator progress loss to 15/15/15% (was 20/20/20%).
Oppression:
Increased random generator selection to 4 (was 3).
Decreased cooldown to 45/40/35 seconds (was 60/50/40 seconds).
Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance:
Decreased generator progress loss to 8/10/12% (was 10/15/20%).
Septic Touch:
Increased the linger duration of the Blindness and Exhausted status effects to 20/25/30 seconds (was 6/8/10 seconds).
Ultimate Weapon:
Increased range when opening a locker to 40 meters (was 32 meters).
Reduced cooldown to 55/50/45 seconds (was 80/70/60 seconds).
Bug Fixes
Audio
Fixed an issue where the Pharmacy perk would remove chest SFX.
Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's Wolf Form would be silent.
Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music was missing for survivors when chased by Victor.
Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music would not stop when switching from Victor to Charlotte in a chase.
Fixed an issue where The Good Guy's Trial win voiceover would trigger every time a Survivor died.
Fixed an issue where the "Geralt of Rivia" outfit voiceover at the start of a Trial would not trigger when playing against The Animatronic.
Fixed an issue where Rick and Michonne Grimes' voiceover at the start of a Trial would not trigger when playing against The Animatronic.
Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster's stunned voiceover would not play.
Bots Improvements
Fixed an issue where bots were unable to move when a player disconnected in specific locations.
Fixed multiple issues where bots would vault at undesired times.
Survivor bots will now crawl toward pallets instead of toward other Survivors.
Characters
Fixed an issue where certain VFX wouldn't play when switching between cosmetics.
Fixed an issue where The Trapper's "Iridescent Stone" add-on would not arm the last trap.
Fixed an issue where generators would not be highlighted white for The Knight when ordering a guard to break them.
Fixed an issue where certain Killer power icons would not become transparent during cooldown.
Fixed an issue where dying Survivors would be missing animations and movement from other players' perspectives after being discovered by The Knight's Carnifex.
Fixed an issue where status effects belonging to The Twins' Charlotte would be displayed while controlling Victor.
Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guard would not de-spawn when a Survivor picked up the Standard.
Fixed an issue where certain Nightfall VFX would not display from the Spectator POV when watching The Dredge.
Fixed an issue where The Nemesis' Tentacle Strike could hit Survivors crouching behind windows.
Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would struggle to navigate between tables and chairs in the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza map.
Fixed an issue where The Hillbilly could completely turn around when breaking a door while using the LoPro Chains add-on.
Fixed an issue where The Animatronic would slide toward the hook from another Survivor's perspective when hooking a Survivor.
Fixed an issue where The Knight's Jailer would have a delay before beginning to chase a Survivor.
Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's Fire Axe would disappear from a Survivor upon entering and leaving a locker.
Fixed an issue where Security Doors would not be highlighted in yellow if The Animatronic entered one while a Survivor was teleporting.
Fixed an issue where The Lich would display unselected spells after quickly choosing several.
Fixed an issue where smoke color would display incorrectly in the Spectator's HUD when watching The Clown.
Fixed an issue where The Lich's Dispelling Sphere could become stuck on his model.
Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would take a longer-than-intended path when a Survivor vaulted.
Fixed an issue where Broken Keys obtained from The Lich's Treasure Chests would not work.
Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned trail VFX would appear off-centered.
Fixed an issue where Survivors afflicted with The Animatronic's Fire Axe could not unhook other Survivors.
Environment/Maps
Fixed an issue in the Badham Preschool map where players could not drop through a hole.
Fixed an issue in The Underground Complex map where invisible collisions blocked the navigation of players.
Perks
Fixed an issue where Knock Out would remain inactive after dropping a Fragile Pallet.
Fixed an issue where the first wiggle skill check after being grabbed off a generator by a Killer with Unnerving Presence would be smaller than intended.
Fixed an issue where Finesse would not go on cooldown if a vaulted pallet was destroyed by a Killer's power.
Fixed an issue where Survivor auras were not revealed to the Killer when Blood Warden was equipped.
Fixed an issue where leaving a locker with Head On could be blocked by another Survivor.
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when using Plot Twist at the same time they were grabbed by The Animatronic.
Platforms
Fixed an issue where input settings were incorrectly applied to newly created accounts.
UI
Fixed an issue where the "Lisa Garland" outfit was missing an earring in her in-game portrait.
Fixed an issue where the fire wings would not show up on The Wraith's "Phantom of Vengeance" outfit in the Store icons.
Fixed an issue where quest tooltips would still show their prerequisite quest needs despite being already unlocked.
Fixed an issue where declining a party join request would not send a confirmation popup to the requesting player.
Fixed an issue where the virtual keyboard would not load when adding a friend on Xbox touch interfaces.
Fixed an issue where the matchmaking popup would display the wrong text.
Improved animated smoke shader on tooltips.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where the game could softlock on the Tally Screen.
Fixed an issue where spamming the ready button could result in a connection error message.
Fixed an issue where the Fragile Pallet animation would not transition from the downed to upright position.
Fixed an issue where certain Survivors would not play voiceover related to crows when surrounded by AFK crows.
Fixed an issue where Fog Vial VFX would display incorrectly when falling after use.
Fixed an issue where some users could not unlock the Lost All Hope achievement.
Known Issues
Whilst in third person head view with The Krasue, the camera can clip into the environment, leading to some uncomfortable camera movements or partial obscuring of the view.
Tunneling reduction penalties trigger when Survivors go from the struggle hook phase to Sacrifice. These should only trigger when a hook interaction is performed to Sacrifice a Survivor.
Changed depots in public-test branch