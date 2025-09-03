12,500 Auric Cells and 1 million Bloodpoints will be given on each new PTB version, available to explore Outfits and Characters in the Store.

All offerings, items, and add-ons will be pre-loaded with 99 units available.

When accessing a character's Bloodweb, the character will be automatically set to Level 50 and Prestige 3, unlocking their perks to Tier 3, as well as any items that would regularly be obtained during this process.

If DLC content has been unlocked via a platform other than Steam (including the in-game Store), this will not be automatically unlocked in the PTB. This content can be unlocked with the provided Auric Cells.

All characters you have unlocked via Steam will be unlocked on the PTB, including any new character(s) introduced in this update.

Starting with the 9.2.0 PTB, we are changing the way users connect to the PTB, simplifying the process we use to port saves over to test builds:

KILLER POWER: UNBODIED FLESH

The Krasue detaches from its body, emerging as a floating head with a trail of organs drifting behind it.

SPECIAL ABILITY: CORPOREAL WEAVE

Head Form has a 40 meter Terror Radius. It is slightly faster but cannot break pallets and is not granted the Bloodlust status effect.

Press Ability button 1 to shift between Body and Head Form.

KILLER EFFECT: LEECHED

Leeched II: The Survivor is afflicted with Broken. If healthy, they become injured.

Leeched I: The Leech Meter automatically fills over time, up to Leeched II.

Hitting a Survivor with Intestinal Whip and Regurgitate adds to their Leech Meter. When the meter is filled, the Survivor is afflicted with Leeched I.

SPECIAL ABILITY: INTESTINAL WHIP

Survivors afflicted with Leeched can be damaged by Intestinal Whip.

In Head Form, press the Attack button to lash out with your internal organs.

SPECIAL ABILITY: REGURGITATE

In Body Form, press and hold the Power button to charge Regurgitate. When charged, tap the Attack button to spew a Leeching Gland.

SPECIAL ABILITY: HEADLONG FLIGHT

In Head Form, press and hold the Power button to speed through the air.

SPECIAL ITEM: GLOWING FUNGUS

Survivors can eat Glowing Fungus to decrease the Leech Meter over time. Being hit ends the effect.

NEW KILLER PERKS:

When the cursed generator is repaired, the next farthest generator is cursed.

When a Survivor repairs the cursed generator for 5/5/5 seconds , you gain Undetectable and your Terror Radius is applied to the generator for 20/25/30 seconds .

Spawns a Hex Totem that curses the farthest generator and reveals its aura to you in yellow.

Whenever you start chasing a Survivor, reveal the auras of all other injured Survivors within 16/16/16 meters for 5/5/5 seconds .

When you have 4 tokens , all Survivors scream and gain Exposed for 40/50/60 seconds .

Whenever you hook a Survivor for the first time, gain 1 token , up to 4.

NEW SURVIVOR PERKS:

While you have Exhausted , your scratch marks disappear 50/50/50% faster.

When the ability is cancelled or the performance completes, it goes on cooldown for 110/100/90 seconds .

Increases the odds of getting healing and repair skill checks by 20/20/20% .

Press Ability button 2 while standing and idle to enter the "performance" interaction that lasts up to 15/15/15 seconds and empowers Survivors within 16/16/16 meters . You will get continuous skill checks during the performance. The effect lasts for 90/90/90 seconds if the performance is completed.

When you have 8/7/6 tokens , spend all tokens and gain 100%/100%/100% healing speed until you stop healing.

While injured, not Broken and repairing a generator, gain 1/1/1 token for each regular great skill check success.

Unhook Protections Update

The Survivor is still susceptible to attacks and powers.

These effects are disabled when all generators are completed, except for the Haste and Endurance status effects.

These effects are lost when performing a Conspicuous Action.

These effects linger for 3 seconds after being healed for a full health state.

No collision with other players

Elusive status effect (new status effect that hides grunts of pain, aura, scratch marks, and pools of blood)

Survivors that are unhooked or unhook themselves receive Unhook Protections for 30 seconds , which include:

Hook Status Update

These effects are disabled when all generators are completed.

The hook's status in the HUD is revealed 10 seconds later

There is no loud noise notification

The Killer can no longer see the hook's aura

The Killer cannot see the hook's status in the HUD

When a Survivor is hooked, the hook's status is obscured for the Killer:

Unique Hook Bonuses

These effects are disabled when all generators are completed.

The same aura reveal bonus as above

10% bonus to the next damage generator action

The Blight, The Dark Lord, The Ghoul, The Hillbilly, The Krasue, and The Nurse

The following Killers have a different set of bonuses:

These effects can only be gained when the Killer performs the hook interaction themselves.

Reveal all Survivors outside of 40 meters that have less than or equal hook states for 4 seconds ( think: basekit Barbecue & Chili )

20% bonus to the next damage generator action ("kicking" the generator)

When hooking a Survivor that is different than the last hooked Survivor, the Killer gains the following effects:

Tunneling Penalties

When a Survivor is hooked multiple times in a row, with the hook action directly resulting in them dying, the Killer loses the ability to block, damage, or regress generators by any means.

When a Survivor dies to a hook action or Mori before 6 total hook states, the remaining Survivors gain a 25% repair speed bonus.

Perks

The following perks have been updated. See the Perk Updates sections below for more details:

Self-Recovery

Once the Resolve bar is full, the Survivor gains the ability to pick themselves up from the Dying State after fully recovering.

The Resolve bar takes 90 seconds to fill. Progress does not reset between downs.

While in the Dying State, the Resolve bar appears below the Recovery bar.

Note: Perks can allow a Survivor to pick themselves up before the Resolve bar has been filled, so long as their conditions are met.

Quality of Life Improvements

Added a new scenario to the Abandon option: After recovering or being healed from the Dying State twice, the option to Abandon becomes available the next time you are downed.

Crawling speed increases over time when left in the Dying State, from 0.7m/s to 1.05m/s .

When full self-recovery is available, tap the Interact button to pick yourself up.

Recovery is now automatic and no longer requires a button to be held.

Survivors can now crawl and recover at the same time.

Perks

The following perks have been updated. See the Perk Updates sections below for more details:

Updated various Realms to adjust the quantity and distribution of pallets, reducing the presence of "dead zones".

Summary

While Evil Incarnate mode is active, The Shape has a new special attack: Slaughtering Strike.

The Shape must Stalk Survivors to unlock Evil Incarnate mode.

The Shape can swap between Stalker & Pursuer modes without needing to Stalk.

The Shape now has three modes: Stalker, Pursuer, and Evil Incarnate.

Stalker Mode (Previously Evil Within I)

When the Stalk meter is full, automatically enter Pursuer Mode. Stalker Mode becomes unavailable.

The Shape is Undetectable and moves at 4.2m/s .

Pursuer Mode (Previously Evil Within II)

Lunge range, breaking speed, and stun recovery speeds are increased by 10% .

The Shape has a 24m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s .

Evil Incarnate Mode (Previously Evil Within III)

Unlocks the ability to kill Survivors who have reached the final hook stage. This cannot be used on Survivors with Endurance.

The Shape has a 40m Terror Radius and moves at 4.6m/s .

When the Stalk meter is full, tap the Ability button to activate Evil Incarnate Mode.

Special Attack: Slaughtering Strike

Holding the Power button longer extends the lunge's duration up to a maximum of 2 seconds .

Hold the Power button to charge a lunge, then press the Attack button to begin the attack.

Stalking

Note: Stalk rate is no longer affected by distance.

Note: Survivors no longer have a limited amount of Stalk points.

Decreased the maximum Stalking range to 32m ( was 40m ).

When the Stalk meter is not full, after 20 seconds of not Stalking, Stalk progress decays to 50% .

Stalk rate is decreased by 25% while moving.

Increased the movement speed multiplier when Stalking a Survivor to 60% ( was 20% ).

The Stalk meter now takes 5 points to fill ( was 3 for Tier 1, 6 for Tier 2 ).

The Shape's Add-Ons

Survivors become Exposed while Evil Incarnate is active. Your lunge range is increased by 50% while in Evil Incarnate mode. You can no longer use Slaughtering Strike.

Hooking a Survivor during Evil Incarnate refreshes its duration. Limits the duration of Evil Incarnate to 40 seconds .

While Evil Incarnate is active, hold the Ability button to end it prematurely and retain 50% of the remaining duration as Stalk progress.

When Evil Incarnate is activated, you become Undetectable for 20 seconds .

When Evil Incarnate ends, you see the auras of all Survivors for 4 seconds .

Increases the duration of Evil Incarnate by 20 seconds ( was 30 ). Decreases Stalk rate by 20% .

While Evil Incarnate is active, your pickup and hook speeds are increased by 40% .

Increases the base duration of Slaughtering Strike by 0.25 seconds . Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 25% .

Decreases Terror Radius in Pursuer Mode by 25% . Increases Terror Radius in Evil Incarnate by 25% .

Increases the movement speed of Slaughtering Strike by 5% . Decreases the charge speed of Slaughtering Strike by 25% .

When Evil Incarnate is activated, the next pallet you break is destroyed 50% faster.

Slaughtering Strike only deals a single health state of damage. Hitting a Survivor with Slaughtering Strike adds 20 seconds to Evil Incarnate's duration.

Scratch marks and pools of blood last 100% longer while in Stalker Mode.

Increases movement speed while Stalking by 20% (was 10%) .

The Unknown

Increased The Unknown's vertical camera axis to allow higher aim elevation with the UVX Projectile.

Reduced movement speed recovery time after teleporting to 1.3 seconds ( was 1.4 seconds ).

Increased Weakened duration increase upon injuring a healthy Survivor with UVX projectile to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds) .

The Unknown's Add-Ons

Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds ( was 10 seconds ).

Inflicts the Exhausted status effect for 15 seconds ( was 10 seconds ).

Destroying a Hallucination with UVX decreases the time until the next Hallucination spawns by 65% ( was 75% ). The extra time should allow for more precise placement.

Reduces the Hallucinations’ aura range visible to Survivors by 35% ( was 25% ).

Afflicts the Hemorrhage status effect to Survivors injured by UVX for 45 seconds ( was 30 seconds ).

The Dark Lord

Increased Bat Form flying movement friction to reduce sliding motion to 2.2 (was 1.6) .

Increased movement speed recovery time after activating Hellfire to 2.35 seconds (was 2.25 seconds) .

Increased the number of Hellfire pillars to 8 (was 7) .

Reduced the cooldown of Hellfire to 9.5 seconds (was 10 seconds) .

The Dark Lord's Add-Ons

After teleporting to a window, it is blocked for 8 seconds ( was 15 seconds ).

Reveals the auras of all Survivors whose Scent Orbs you have collected for 5 seconds ( was 4 seconds ).

Survivors within 8 meters ( was 12 meters ) of your teleport destination suffer from an 8% Hindered status effect for 2 seconds ( was 3 seconds ).

Increases the spawn rate of Scent Orbs by 10% ( was 17% ).

Increases the cooldown reduction of Pounce Attacks from Scent Orbs by 30% ( was 50% ).

Increases Killer Instinct duration by 1 second while in Wolf Form after Survivors complete rushed actions ( was 0.8 seconds )

Increases the duration of Scent Orbs by 60% ( was 50% ).

Reduces the size of the Terror Radius in Vampire and Wolf Forms by 8 meters ( was 4 meters ).

Reduces the cooldown of Shapeshift by 5% ( was 10% ).

Reduces the cooldown of Hellfire by 5% ( was 10% ).

The Clown

Increased the duration of the Hindered effect after leaving an Afterpiece Tonic cloud to 1.6 seconds ( was 1 ).

Increased the time it takes for Afterpiece Antidote clouds to activate to 1.6 seconds ( was 1 ).

The Ghoul

When grabbing a Survivor on the other side of a vault with Kagune Leap, the Survivor is released at the start of the vault instead of the end.

The Oni

Increased the number of Blood Orbs that spawn when hooking a Survivor to 5 ( was 2 ).

Survivors can now only benefit from one Vigil perk's effect at a time ( previously stacked with other versions of itself ).

Added a new effect: Prevents your aura from being read while in the Dying State.

Decreased the cooldown when losing a health state to 40 seconds ( was 60 seconds ).

Increased time where you leave no scratch marks after a generator is completed to 20/25/30 seconds ( was 10/12/14 seconds ).

Increased Killer aura reveal duration when repairing a generator for the first time to 8 seconds ( was 6 seconds ).

Added a new effect: Increases recovery speed by 25% when used.

Guarantees an Emergency Med-Kit upon completing the interaction.

The hearing distance for noises from unlocking chests is reduced by 12 meters (was 16 meters).

Increased action speed bonus value to 20/25/30% ( was 15/20/25% ).

Added a new effect: While active, you do not leave scratch marks while sprinting.

Removed the stipulation that it disables once Exit Gates are powered.

Increased the volume reduction for grunts of pain to 100% across all tiers ( was 25/50/75% ) .

Decreased the Haste status effect gained when the Exit Gates are powered to 3/4/5% (was 5/6/7% ) .

Increased the bonus repair progress speed duration to 100/110/120 seconds ( was 45/60/75 seconds ) .

Survivors you unhook retain their Unhook Protections for an additional 8/10/12 seconds .

After unhooking a Survivor, you see the Survivor's aura and the Killer's aura for 8/10/12 seconds .

Increased range when opening a locker to 40 meters ( was 32 meters ).

Increased the linger duration of the Blindness and Exhausted status effects to 20/25/30 seconds ( was 6/8/10 seconds ).

Otherwise, your terror radius is now decreased by 15/20/25% ( was 6/7/8 meters ).

While in a chase, your terror radius is now increased by 5/10/15% ( was 6/7/8 meters ).

Decreased healing speed reduction value to 20/25/30% (was 30/40/50%).

Increased the generator regression to 100/125/150% (was 50/75/100%).

When a Survivor sees your aura, you see their aura. Every 40/35/30 seconds , reveal your aura to the Survivor with the lowest chase time for 3 seconds .

Decreased the blind and pallet stun duration increase to 15% ( was 25% ).

After hooking all Survivors once, increase the base generator damage by 3/4/5%.

Increased range to 28/30/32m ( was 20/24/28 ). No longer affects Survivors who are in the Dying State.

Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster's stunned voiceover would not play.

Fixed an issue where Rick and Michonne Grimes' voiceover at the start of a Trial would not trigger when playing against The Animatronic.

Fixed an issue where the "Geralt of Rivia" outfit voiceover at the start of a Trial would not trigger when playing against The Animatronic.

Fixed an issue where The Good Guy's Trial win voiceover would trigger every time a Survivor died.

Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music would not stop when switching from Victor to Charlotte in a chase.

Fixed an issue where The Twins' chase music was missing for survivors when chased by Victor.

Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's Wolf Form would be silent.

Fixed an issue where the Pharmacy perk would remove chest SFX.

Survivor bots will now crawl toward pallets instead of toward other Survivors.

Fixed multiple issues where bots would vault at undesired times.

Fixed an issue where bots were unable to move when a player disconnected in specific locations.

Fixed an issue where certain VFX wouldn't play when switching between cosmetics.

Fixed an issue where The Trapper's "Iridescent Stone" add-on would not arm the last trap.

Fixed an issue where generators would not be highlighted white for The Knight when ordering a guard to break them.

Fixed an issue where certain Killer power icons would not become transparent during cooldown.

Fixed an issue where dying Survivors would be missing animations and movement from other players' perspectives after being discovered by The Knight's Carnifex.

Fixed an issue where status effects belonging to The Twins' Charlotte would be displayed while controlling Victor.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guard would not de-spawn when a Survivor picked up the Standard.

Fixed an issue where certain Nightfall VFX would not display from the Spectator POV when watching The Dredge.

Fixed an issue where The Nemesis' Tentacle Strike could hit Survivors crouching behind windows.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would struggle to navigate between tables and chairs in the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza map.

Fixed an issue where The Hillbilly could completely turn around when breaking a door while using the LoPro Chains add-on.

Fixed an issue where The Animatronic would slide toward the hook from another Survivor's perspective when hooking a Survivor.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Jailer would have a delay before beginning to chase a Survivor.

Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's Fire Axe would disappear from a Survivor upon entering and leaving a locker.

Fixed an issue where Security Doors would not be highlighted in yellow if The Animatronic entered one while a Survivor was teleporting.

Fixed an issue where The Lich would display unselected spells after quickly choosing several.

Fixed an issue where smoke color would display incorrectly in the Spectator's HUD when watching The Clown.

Fixed an issue where The Lich's Dispelling Sphere could become stuck on his model.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Guards would take a longer-than-intended path when a Survivor vaulted.

Fixed an issue where Broken Keys obtained from The Lich's Treasure Chests would not work.

Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned trail VFX would appear off-centered.