🎯 Gameplay Bug Fixes

Fixed critical issue where players were incorrectly forced to control all provinces

Resolved unlimited unit assignment exploit in the General Assignment menu

Improved turn system stability and province management

Enhanced resource calculation accuracy in assignment UI

🔗 Discord Integration Improvements

Updated Discord button functionality for better community connectivity

Improved social media integration and user experience

Enhanced community features for better player engagement

🚀 NEW FEATURES & ADDITIONS

📝 Developer Notes System

Added new Dev Notes buttons throughout the interface

Preview of upcoming Alliance & Diplomacy system features

Enhanced UI elements preparing for future diplomatic mechanics

Improved user interface for upcoming major content updates

⚡ Performance Optimizations

Optimized security checks to reduce gameplay interference

Improved scene loading and transition stability

Enhanced resource management and calculation systems

Better error handling and validation processes

🛡️ Minor Security Updates

Fixed security-related gameplay interruptions



Thank you for your continued support! These updates ensure a smoother, more secure gaming experience while we prepare exciting new diplomatic features.

Join our Discord community for the latest updates and discussions!