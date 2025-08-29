🎯 Gameplay Bug Fixes
Fixed critical issue where players were incorrectly forced to control all provinces
Resolved unlimited unit assignment exploit in the General Assignment menu
Improved turn system stability and province management
Enhanced resource calculation accuracy in assignment UI
🔗 Discord Integration Improvements
Updated Discord button functionality for better community connectivity
Improved social media integration and user experience
Enhanced community features for better player engagement
🚀 NEW FEATURES & ADDITIONS
📝 Developer Notes System
Added new Dev Notes buttons throughout the interface
Preview of upcoming Alliance & Diplomacy system features
Enhanced UI elements preparing for future diplomatic mechanics
Improved user interface for upcoming major content updates
⚡ Performance Optimizations
Optimized security checks to reduce gameplay interference
Improved scene loading and transition stability
Enhanced resource management and calculation systems
Better error handling and validation processes
🛡️ Minor Security Updates
Fixed security-related gameplay interruptions
Thank you for your continued support! These updates ensure a smoother, more secure gaming experience while we prepare exciting new diplomatic features.
Join our Discord community for the latest updates and discussions!
🎮 ASHEN DESTINY - PATCH UPDATE
