Fixes:

Fixed an issue where 2560x1440 resolution was not supported.

Fixed an issue where closing the game during a certain cutscene would make it impossible to progress the story further.



Known issues:

The Pause Menu counter for Words of Mara incorrectly shows the maximum as being 10 rather than the intended 11.

Rapidly pressing the Continue button while a tutorial book is open can result in the book not properly closing on completion.