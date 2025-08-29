 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19792044 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where closing the game during a certain cutscene would make it impossible to progress the story further.

  • Fixed an issue where 2560x1440 resolution was not supported.


Known issues:

  • The Pause Menu counter for Words of Mara incorrectly shows the maximum as being 10 rather than the intended 11.

  • Rapidly pressing the Continue button while a tutorial book is open can result in the book not properly closing on completion.

  • Steam Cloud Saves are still not working for many users.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1447821
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1447822
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link