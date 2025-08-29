Fixes:
Fixed an issue where closing the game during a certain cutscene would make it impossible to progress the story further.
Fixed an issue where 2560x1440 resolution was not supported.
Known issues:
The Pause Menu counter for Words of Mara incorrectly shows the maximum as being 10 rather than the intended 11.
Rapidly pressing the Continue button while a tutorial book is open can result in the book not properly closing on completion.
Steam Cloud Saves are still not working for many users.
Changed files in this update