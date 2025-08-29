 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792031 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • Harambe Leader added

  • Matchmaking changes

General

  • Matchmaking will now include Easy bots if people have been queuing for long enough. The timer is based on the final person to join the queue.

    • 5 players (add 3 bots): 7 minutes

    • 6 players (add 2 bots): 5 minutes

    • 7 players (add 1 bots): 3 minutes

  • Abraham Lincoln and Karl Marx now have working voice lines

  • Tutorial now has proper voice lines

  • Announcements and Quest reminders will now be removed once you’ve viewed or claimed them

  • Finisher sound effects added for Bear Claw, Banana, Flower, Machete, Toxic, Apple, Poop, Lightning, Toy Blocks and Vampire.

  • Apple Finisher fixed

  • Apple Click FX sound reworked

  • Toy Blocks Finisher fixed

  • Mantis Assassin animation fixes

  • Mongol Ranger visual effects fixed

  • Improvements made to the Amazon arena

  • Fixed an issue where unit bodies would stay on the screen for the rest of the game and lower fps dramatically

Leaders

  • New Leader: Harambe (temporary assets)

  • Gandhi level 5 nuclear launch sounds added

Relics

  • Inca Chest Plate visual effects added

