Harambe Leader added
Matchmaking changes
General
Matchmaking will now include Easy bots if people have been queuing for long enough. The timer is based on the final person to join the queue.
5 players (add 3 bots): 7 minutes
6 players (add 2 bots): 5 minutes
7 players (add 1 bots): 3 minutes
Abraham Lincoln and Karl Marx now have working voice lines
Tutorial now has proper voice lines
Announcements and Quest reminders will now be removed once you’ve viewed or claimed them
Finisher sound effects added for Bear Claw, Banana, Flower, Machete, Toxic, Apple, Poop, Lightning, Toy Blocks and Vampire.
Apple Finisher fixed
Apple Click FX sound reworked
Toy Blocks Finisher fixed
Mantis Assassin animation fixes
Mongol Ranger visual effects fixed
Improvements made to the Amazon arena
Fixed an issue where unit bodies would stay on the screen for the rest of the game and lower fps dramatically
Leaders
New Leader: Harambe (temporary assets)
Gandhi level 5 nuclear launch sounds added
Relics
Inca Chest Plate visual effects added
