Matchmaking will now include Easy bots if people have been queuing for long enough. The timer is based on the final person to join the queue. 5 players (add 3 bots): 7 minutes

6 players (add 2 bots): 5 minutes

7 players (add 1 bots): 3 minutes

Abraham Lincoln and Karl Marx now have working voice lines

Tutorial now has proper voice lines

Announcements and Quest reminders will now be removed once you’ve viewed or claimed them

Finisher sound effects added for Bear Claw, Banana, Flower, Machete, Toxic, Apple, Poop, Lightning, Toy Blocks and Vampire.

Apple Finisher fixed

Apple Click FX sound reworked

Toy Blocks Finisher fixed

Mantis Assassin animation fixes

Mongol Ranger visual effects fixed

Improvements made to the Amazon arena