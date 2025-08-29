 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792026 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Fighter – Slight nerf

  • Polearm Master (Spec) – Slight nerf

  • Max Slow Speed Artifact – Cap reduced from 80% → 70%

  • Enchant Cards – Reduced Burn, Radiance, and Slow values

🧙 Class Adjustments

  • Pyromancer (Wizard Spec) – Minor bug fixes

🏰 Towers & UI

  • Added build tree / path upgrade info for each tower to the unit stats window when clicking a tower

  • Removed damage/attack speed display and replaced it with:

    • Total effective damage dealt last round

    • Total kills

  • Additional updates to the card unlock system, sfx changes, etc.

Changed files in this update

