⚖️ Balance Changes
Fighter – Slight nerf
Polearm Master (Spec) – Slight nerf
Max Slow Speed Artifact – Cap reduced from 80% → 70%
Enchant Cards – Reduced Burn, Radiance, and Slow values
🧙 Class Adjustments
Pyromancer (Wizard Spec) – Minor bug fixes
🏰 Towers & UI
Added build tree / path upgrade info for each tower to the unit stats window when clicking a tower
Removed damage/attack speed display and replaced it with:
Total effective damage dealt last round
Total kills
Additional updates to the card unlock system, sfx changes, etc.
Changed files in this update