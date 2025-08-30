 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19792012 Edited 30 August 2025 – 00:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a case where players in parties would not be matchmade together into the same match in rare situations

  • Fixed a debug sphere appearing during certain rogue abilities

  • Fixed an issue where the Hunter's Verdantbranch Premium cosmetic weapon skin could sometimes fail to apply.

  • Removed account binding from Stepstones so they can be move between stash tabs freely, and they can be deleted if desired. Stepstones are now marked as consumables so they cannot be taken into a match and traded.

  • Increased the Stolen Love Letter drop rate from bandits in Goldbrook.

