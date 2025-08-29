 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19792005 Edited 29 August 2025 – 21:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • (Potentially) Fix the random crashes in online play
  • Disable reset postions after succeeding a combo
  • If descending during air Singular, set y velocity to 0 instantly and no gravity
  • Show chip damage with "Block All" by only resetting health when red health is equal to yellow health
  • Add playback options for: 214H, 421H, 41236H, 63214H, 5G, 236G, 214G, and AZ four reps of shot loops
  • Fix character select song playing if starting a training match, then returning to Char Select, then select chars/gems

