- (Potentially) Fix the random crashes in online play
- Disable reset postions after succeeding a combo
- If descending during air Singular, set y velocity to 0 instantly and no gravity
- Show chip damage with "Block All" by only resetting health when red health is equal to yellow health
- Add playback options for: 214H, 421H, 41236H, 63214H, 5G, 236G, 214G, and AZ four reps of shot loops
- Fix character select song playing if starting a training match, then returning to Char Select, then select chars/gems
August 29, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
