Updating with point-and-click forage, a new store inventory tab system, and new sleeping and save systems via the inns and tents.
Added:
Category tabs to residents' store inventory display
Forage objects to many exterior scenes, as well as cave and sewer interiors
Visual effects to inventory item pickups
Sparkle effects to gem cave interiors
Tents available from Tessa to sleep and save at available campfires
Rooms can now be rented from Joseph, Poppy and Sean to sleep and save game data
Some residents' stores now have a chance of both daily and weekly items showing up in their inventory
New Fall crops: Wine Grapes and Hops
Changed:
Updated residents item likes and dislikes, viewable in the Journal UI
Residents' stores now have a daily quantity limit available for purchase of each item, instead of an unlimited quantity
Additional balancing of food and drink inventory item prices
Changed depots in beta branch