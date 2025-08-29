 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19791963 Edited 30 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Updating with point-and-click forage, a new store inventory tab system, and new sleeping and save systems via the inns and tents.

Added:

  • Category tabs to residents' store inventory display

  • Forage objects to many exterior scenes, as well as cave and sewer interiors

  • Visual effects to inventory item pickups

  • Sparkle effects to gem cave interiors

  • Tents available from Tessa to sleep and save at available campfires

  • Rooms can now be rented from Joseph, Poppy and Sean to sleep and save game data

  • Some residents' stores now have a chance of both daily and weekly items showing up in their inventory

  • New Fall crops: Wine Grapes and Hops

Changed:

  • Updated residents item likes and dislikes, viewable in the Journal UI

  • Residents' stores now have a daily quantity limit available for purchase of each item, instead of an unlimited quantity

  • Additional balancing of food and drink inventory item prices

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19791963
Windows Depot 2433231
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link