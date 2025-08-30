 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19791882 Edited 30 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Here's another quick patch addressing an important objective tracking bug.

Every Day We Review

Reviews are important at every stage of Early Access, and in our efforts to bring you the best experience possible, we'd appreciate it immensely if you took the time to throw in even a word showing what you think of the game.

0.7.1.3 Changelog

Navigation

  • Fixed issue where player's would not be able to return to the sewers.

In our latest big update, 0.7.1.1, we added some much needed progression changes, so if you're curious as to how the game plays nowadays because you're a returning player, be sure to check them out.

Join the Thorns' Community!

You can find us on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter for discussions, updates, bug reports, and to share your feedback. We also have a community wiki that can help answer questions you have about the game. You never know, we might even add you to the in-game hall of fame!

Changed files in this update

