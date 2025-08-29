Early Access Update 2 is Live version 7708!
New Features:
- Added new mysteries and a puzzle sequence in previously underwhelming sections including 8 knowledge gates (if you have an old save: start in the house of the nerd with the spikey front yard) - this adds another mandatory step in the middle of the "imperial helmet" quest.
- Added two new puzzles behind Floortown.
- Added a 2nd legal way to get the ||sponge suit||.
- Added secret trick to get ||toothpin|| for free
- Reworked and added some secrets.
- 3 New achievements for you to get!
Quality of life:
- Carriables now leave a ghost image behind at their spawn location.
- Made ||Ghost more transparent and quiet.||
- Rebalanced presents and coins (less presents in too easy to reach sections).
- Snail area and castle vicinity now have separate secret counters.
- A few Secret area changes and additions.
- Less enemy spawns.
- Toothpick has more stabbing range.
- Floppy disk puzzle also works in a non- meta way now.
- Added more puzzle police.
- Made less carriables lose their initial spawn location when fashionized.
- Solver guide's hints are numbered now.
Fixes:
- Finetuned the start to ease in players a little bit better.
- Fixed bug where game would not save anymore after a combat arena.
- Prevented some paths that skip a lot at the castle.
- Suitcase turned around 180° for OOB reasons.
- Fixed way of getting "jump height x2" egg without solving the puzzle.
- Fixed potato near acid not working right.
- Fixed magnet not working on objects that were respawned while being magnetized.
- Fixed various OOBs.
- Fixed bug where Padlock guy didn't remember his combination.
- Made sure certain textures that need to be readable never become blurry when vram is too full (that also made safety glass look breakable which it wasn't).
Misc:
- Lots of little or big improvements here or there to make puzzles fairer and better to use.
- Various small performance fixes.
- Upgraded engine to 5.6.1.
- Disabled XeSS due to issues with Unreal 5.6.1.
Changed files in this update