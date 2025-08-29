 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19791878 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access Update 2 is Live version 7708!


New Features:

  • Added new mysteries and a puzzle sequence in previously underwhelming sections including 8 knowledge gates (if you have an old save: start in the house of the nerd with the spikey front yard) - this adds another mandatory step in the middle of the "imperial helmet" quest.
  • Added two new puzzles behind Floortown.
  • Added a 2nd legal way to get the ||sponge suit||.
  • Added secret trick to get ||toothpin|| for free
  • Reworked and added some secrets.
  • 3 New achievements for you to get!


Quality of life:

  • Carriables now leave a ghost image behind at their spawn location.
  • Made ||Ghost more transparent and quiet.||
  • Rebalanced presents and coins (less presents in too easy to reach sections).
  • Snail area and castle vicinity now have separate secret counters.
  • A few Secret area changes and additions.
  • Less enemy spawns.
  • Toothpick has more stabbing range.
  • Floppy disk puzzle also works in a non- meta way now.
  • Added more puzzle police.
  • Made less carriables lose their initial spawn location when fashionized.
  • Solver guide's hints are numbered now.


Fixes:

  • Finetuned the start to ease in players a little bit better.
  • Fixed bug where game would not save anymore after a combat arena.
  • Prevented some paths that skip a lot at the castle.
  • Suitcase turned around 180° for OOB reasons.
  • Fixed way of getting "jump height x2" egg without solving the puzzle.
  • Fixed potato near acid not working right.
  • Fixed magnet not working on objects that were respawned while being magnetized.
  • Fixed various OOBs.
  • Fixed bug where Padlock guy didn't remember his combination.
  • Made sure certain textures that need to be readable never become blurry when vram is too full (that also made safety glass look breakable which it wasn't).


Misc:

  • Lots of little or big improvements here or there to make puzzles fairer and better to use.
  • Various small performance fixes.
  • Upgraded engine to 5.6.1.
  • Disabled XeSS due to issues with Unreal 5.6.1.

