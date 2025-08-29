Hey,

Paws Against the World—fully released on Steam since August 23, 2025—gets a fresh update to fine-tune your zombie-slaying spree! I've polished the Library, added immersive sounds, and fixed multiplayer quirks for an even wilder ride. Here’s the scoop:

Balanced Library Upgrades: Tweaked upgrade prices for fairer progression.

Fixed audio problems: Super Magnet, Flamethrower, Adrenaline Boost will now pause and resume on pause menu, level-up, Slot Machine, and Beaver Shop purchases, plus a punchier Assault Rifle sound to stand out from Military Zombie shots.

Slot Machine & Beaver Shop Shortcuts: Re-added shortcut buttons to both panels for quicker access.

Tweaking zombies health for easy and normal settings

Multiplayer Fixes: Removed ability for dead players to use Adrenaline or Pills in co-op. Fixed dead players’ highlighted icons lingering on-screen.

Character Selection Upgrade: Refreshed stat display on the character choose screen for clearer info.

Ability Removal Prompt: Added confirmation prompt when removing abilities

Bug Fix: Corrected Super Magnet negative essence bug (continued from previous patch).

Jump into the Beaver Shop, crank up the Flamethrower, and conquer the horde! Grab Paws Against the World on Steam and share your feedback.



Stay tuned for more!