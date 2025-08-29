 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19791811
Update notes via Steam Community
Patchfix has been uploaded

The docking algorithm with docks has been improved (solving the issue of docking when the ship is swaying in different directions)

The RTA algorithm has been refined to prevent sudden NPC attacks on players and on each other

The target lead point in combat has been fixed

Changed files in this update

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
