 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19791768 Edited 29 August 2025 – 21:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • Added cheese to the menu
  • New market stall type - staple food (bread, cheese and mushrooms)
  • Lowered the amount of drunken guests visiting the tavern
  • Lowered the frequency of sleeping guests depending on the guest amount
  • Lowered the frequency of puking guests depending on the guest amount
  • You now gain tavern level points on taverns reaching a level beyond level 10
  • Added a message when dropping lost pouches on NPCs which are not the owner
  • The time of incoming reservations can be modified
  • Bards can be booked automatically on reservations
  • Changed the default of field of view to 100
  • NPCs now comment near thieves
  • Some texture adjustments
  • Little Performance improvements


Fixes


  • Fixed a bug, where you become the worth of buyed items
  • Fixed a bug, where water can’t be prepared from workers and was disappearing
  • Added a function to clean up items which are not in a tavern after load
  • Mages don’t spam spells anymore
  • Fixed the movespeed on guards which are holding a torch
  • Workers don’t mount barrels on undefined shanks anymore
  • Prevent workers from taking an order which could not be served before
  • Fixed a bug where workers serve the wrong drink and mugs disappear
  • Fixed snacks which sometimes wasn’t filled on serverplates from workers
  • Some small fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3160881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link