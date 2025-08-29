Updates
- Added cheese to the menu
- New market stall type - staple food (bread, cheese and mushrooms)
- Lowered the amount of drunken guests visiting the tavern
- Lowered the frequency of sleeping guests depending on the guest amount
- Lowered the frequency of puking guests depending on the guest amount
- You now gain tavern level points on taverns reaching a level beyond level 10
- Added a message when dropping lost pouches on NPCs which are not the owner
- The time of incoming reservations can be modified
- Bards can be booked automatically on reservations
- Changed the default of field of view to 100
- NPCs now comment near thieves
- Some texture adjustments
- Little Performance improvements
Fixes
- Fixed a bug, where you become the worth of buyed items
- Fixed a bug, where water can’t be prepared from workers and was disappearing
- Added a function to clean up items which are not in a tavern after load
- Mages don’t spam spells anymore
- Fixed the movespeed on guards which are holding a torch
- Workers don’t mount barrels on undefined shanks anymore
- Prevent workers from taking an order which could not be served before
- Fixed a bug where workers serve the wrong drink and mugs disappear
- Fixed snacks which sometimes wasn’t filled on serverplates from workers
- Some small fixes
Changed files in this update